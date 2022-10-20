Sports

EPL: Conte laments Spurs' struggles against top teams

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said his side struggles to compete in games against top Premier League clubs after they were well beaten by Manchester United on Wednesday.

Spurs slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, but the scoreline did not reflect the fact that they were comfortably second best in Manchester, facing 28 shots in the match – the most by a team in a Premier League game this season. It was also the most a side managed by Antonio Conte has faced in a top-flight game, in the 318th league match he has taken charge of between Serie A and the Premier League.

For all their progress this season – Spurs are third in the standings despite the loss – Conte feels his team still let themselves down against tougher opponents.

“We have to be honest, United deserved to win,” Conte said. “They started the game very well. In our side, we did not start the game. It was really difficult, because we made a lot of simple mistakes.

“The table is good, but every time we play a high level game, we struggle. I want to be honest – against Chelsea we struggle, we lost against Arsenal and Manchester United we lost.

“In this type of game, I think that you need to arrive and not make big mistakes, with great concentration, great focus. You need to be ready to fight a war, or you die against your opponent. The level is very high, we are struggling.”

Conte, however, is not too worried, and feels his team need time to continue their improvement.

“In only 10 months we cannot pass from ninth place (when he took over) to become title contenders the year after,” he added.

“We do not forget last season. We need to be disappointed. We need to show much more. I think that we can do much better than this today.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

