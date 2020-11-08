Sports

EPL: Controversial penalty gives Foxes win over Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Late Kane winner sends Spurs top of table

Leicester City went top of the Premier League, if only for a few hours, after a highly contentious penalty by Jamie Vardy was enough to beat Wolves at King Power Stadium.
Vardy took his tally for the season to nine goals after sending Rui Patricio the wrong way, with Wolves’ players incensed the spot-kick was given after Max Kilman handled Dennis Praet’s cross.
Wolves claimed Kilman had no time to move his hand out of the way but referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after consulting the pitchside monitor.
Portugal keeper Patricio saved a second Vardy penalty with his leg before half-time – Leicester’s eighth Premier League spot-kick of the season – after Rayan Ait-Nouri brought down James Justin.
Wolves threatened an equaliser after half-time, 19-year-old Wesley Fofana producing an excellent challenge to deny Pedro Neto a certain goal, Kilman fired over from close range, while Kasper Schmeichel made an outstanding flying save to keep out Ruben Neves.
Leicester replace Tottenham, who beat West Brom earlier in the day to go top, at the summit, two points ahead of Liverpool who are playing Manchester City at 16:30 GMT.
And Harry Kane’s 88th-minute header was enough to send Tottenham to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August 2014.
A game of few chances seemed destined to end goalless after Hugo Lloris had kept out Karlan Grant’s second-half header and a flurry of Tottenham chances had come and gone without reward.
But, as has been the case so often in the past, Kane punished a minor lack of concentration, reports the BBC.
West Brom’s defence failed to track the England skipper’s run into the box, allowing him to leap unchecked to meet Matt Doherty’s cross and nod a 150th Premier League goal over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
Tottenham’s lead at the summit may only last a matter of hours, but it was the kind of narrow win that is the hallmark of champions.
For West Brom, who have now scored once in their last five games, it was a result that keeps them in the relegation zone and already facing a tough battle to retain their top-flight status.
RESULT
Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves
West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Anichebe: Frustrated by police stop

Posted on Author Reporter

Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe says he has grown weary of being racially discriminated against after being stopped by police while driving his car last week. Anichebe, 32, said he was pulled over by police officers after leaving a petrol station on Merseyside in England, an incident he labelled a “joke”. “A lot of the […]
Sports

Barca President in trouble as Spanish police launch corruption investigation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The FC Barcelona Board has been thrown into turmoil following reports of police investigation of corruption by members led by Josep Maria Bartomeu, the main obstacle to the freedom sort by troubled football star, Lionel Messi. Spanish newspaper, El Mundo has reported the Catalan police force have filed a report to the judge investigating […]
Sports

Barca to offload 12 players to keep Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Suarez Juve move collapses Financially troubled Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale. The potential exits include Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti. This is part of the mass clearout that the new coach, Ronald Koeman has embarked on in other to transform the club. Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: