EPL: Controversial penalty gives Foxes win over Wolves

*Late Kane winner sends Spurs top of table

Leicester City went top of the Premier League, if only for a few hours, after a highly contentious penalty by Jamie Vardy was enough to beat Wolves at King Power Stadium.

Vardy took his tally for the season to nine goals after sending Rui Patricio the wrong way, with Wolves’ players incensed the spot-kick was given after Max Kilman handled Dennis Praet’s cross.

Wolves claimed Kilman had no time to move his hand out of the way but referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Portugal keeper Patricio saved a second Vardy penalty with his leg before half-time – Leicester’s eighth Premier League spot-kick of the season – after Rayan Ait-Nouri brought down James Justin.

Wolves threatened an equaliser after half-time, 19-year-old Wesley Fofana producing an excellent challenge to deny Pedro Neto a certain goal, Kilman fired over from close range, while Kasper Schmeichel made an outstanding flying save to keep out Ruben Neves.

Leicester replace Tottenham, who beat West Brom earlier in the day to go top, at the summit, two points ahead of Liverpool who are playing Manchester City at 16:30 GMT.

And Harry Kane’s 88th-minute header was enough to send Tottenham to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August 2014.

A game of few chances seemed destined to end goalless after Hugo Lloris had kept out Karlan Grant’s second-half header and a flurry of Tottenham chances had come and gone without reward.

But, as has been the case so often in the past, Kane punished a minor lack of concentration, reports the BBC.

West Brom’s defence failed to track the England skipper’s run into the box, allowing him to leap unchecked to meet Matt Doherty’s cross and nod a 150th Premier League goal over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Tottenham’s lead at the summit may only last a matter of hours, but it was the kind of narrow win that is the hallmark of champions.

For West Brom, who have now scored once in their last five games, it was a result that keeps them in the relegation zone and already facing a tough battle to retain their top-flight status.

RESULT

Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves

West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

