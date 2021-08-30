Sports

EPL: Controversy as Man United ‘Steal’ victory at Wolves

…Spurs go top with Watford win

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence was felt as Manchester United beat Wolves in their first game since announcing they had reached an agreement to resign the forward. Ronaldo was not at Molineux but United’s travelling fans sang his name, with United expected to confirm the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus in the coming days for £12.8m. On the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were secondbest to a lively Wolves for long periods before Mason Greenwood scored a contentious late winner. Wolves felt Ruben Neves was fouled in the build-up but the goal was allowed to stand. Wolves could have been 3-0 up inside 15 minutes, with Raul Jimenez forcing David de Gea into an early save, Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a goalsaving block to deny Trincao and Joao Moutinho volleying over after a mistake by Jadon Sancho. United were second best for long periods and it required a spectacular double save by De Gea from Romain Saiss to prevent Wolves from taking the lead before Greenwood’s finish. In London, Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season against Watford, reports the BBC. The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September’s international break, while Watford are 12th. It also sees Nuno Espirito Santo become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge of the club, with the last man to accomplish that feat being Arthur Rowe in 1949.

