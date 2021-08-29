EPL: Controversy as Man United ‘steal’ victory at Wolves

…as Spurs go top with Watford win

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence was felt as Manchester United beat Wolves in their first game since announcing they had reached an agreement to re-sign the forward.

Ronaldo was not at Molineux but United’s travelling fans sang his name, with United expected to confirm the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus in the coming days for £12.8m.

On the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were second-best to a lively Wolves for long periods before Mason Greenwood scored a contentious late winner.

Wolves felt Ruben Neves was fouled in the build-up but the goal was allowed to stand.

Wolves could have been 3-0 up inside 15 minutes, with Raul Jimenez forcing David de Gea into an early save, Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a goal-saving block to deny Trincao and Joao Moutinho volleying over after a mistake by Jadon Sancho.

United were second best for long periods and it required a spectacular double save by De Gea from Romain Saiss to prevent Wolves from taking the lead before Greenwood’s finish.

In London, Son Heung-min marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the winning goal as Tottenham maintained their 100% start to the season against Watford, reports the BBC.

The result means Spurs will top the table heading into September’s international break, while Watford are 12th.

It also sees Nuno Espirito Santo become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge of the club, with the last man to accomplish that feat being Arthur Rowe in 1949.

But they were made to work hard for their victory by an accomplished Watford side who were unfortunate to concede when Son’s inswinging free-kick deceived goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.

While Harry Kane was unusually quiet on his first top-flight start this term for Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier and Dele Alli all had chances for the hosts.

And Patrick Bamford capped a dream week with a late equaliser as Leeds extended Burnley’s winless home run to 12 games by pinching a point in a feisty Premier League affair at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood had looked set to earn Burnley all three points with a predatory finish against his old club, turning home Matthew Lowton’s shot from close range.

But Bamford, who earned his first England call-up this week just days after signing a new long-term contract, stabbed in Jamie Shackleton’s effort with time running out.

Burnley, who have not won at home since January’s victory over Aston Villa, were then left clinging on for a draw amid late Leeds pressure.

RESULTS

Burnley 1 – 1 Leeds

Spurs 1 – 0 Watford

Wolves 0 – 1 Man Utd

