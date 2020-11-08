EPL: De Bruyne misses penalty in Etihad stalemate

Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty for Manchester City in an entertaining draw.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker had fouled Sadio Mane, reports the BBC.

Gabriel Jesus levelled for City with a neat effort into the bottom corner after turning Trent Alexander Arnold.

De Bruyne put his spot-kick wide after Joe Gomez had handled.

RESULTS

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves

West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

