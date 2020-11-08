Sports

EPL: De Bruyne misses penalty in Etihad stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty for Manchester City in an entertaining draw.
Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker had fouled Sadio Mane, reports the BBC.
Gabriel Jesus levelled for City with a neat effort into the bottom corner after turning Trent Alexander Arnold.
De Bruyne put his spot-kick wide after Joe Gomez had handled.
RESULTS
Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool
Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves
West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man City, United given EPL holiday, as new season kicks off Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leeds’ first Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to defending champions Liverpool, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019-20 season. All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have […]
Sports

Okika, Omeruo win Luik Tennis League titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Justina Aniefiok The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.   After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big […]
Sports

Quadri leads TTC to second league win in German League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aruna Quadri lived up to expectations in his first season in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) as the Nigerian saved his team TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell from the brink of defeat to beat reigning champions FC Saarbrücken 3-2 at the weekend. The visitors were on their way to emphatic win but Quadri’s display changed the tone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: