EPL: de Bruyne scores four as Man City maul Wolves, Chelsea beat Leeds

Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning four-goal haul helped Manchester City thump Wolves and restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side now need only four points from their final two fixtures to ensure they will finish above Liverpool and win their fourth title in five seasons, reports the BBC.

De Bruyne has played a central role in all of those previous triumphs but this was an individual display that must rank among the finest of his stellar collection in a City shirt.

The Belgian started the move that led to his side’s opener, and finished it too, running on to Bernardo Silva’s pass to slot home.

Wolves did not take long to respond, with a rapid counter-attack ending when Pedro Neto found Leander Dendoncker in space on the edge of the box to fire past Ederson.

This was De Bruyne’s stage, however, and he quickly put his side back in front. Again, he played a part in the build-up too, and was in the right place to smash in the rebound after Jose Sa beat Raheem Sterling to his pass.

His third goal – again with his so-called weaker left foot – was the pick of the bunch, and saw him drive towards the edge of the area and curl into the bottom corner.

De Bruyne hat-trick was his first for City and at 24 minutes was the third-quickest in Premier League history.

He celebrated in style by copying the meditation celebration of his soon-to-be team-mate Erling Haaland, who City reached an agreement to sign this week, but he was not finished yet.

City came out for the second half looking for more goals to improve their goal difference, which was already three better than Liverpool’s before kick-off.

Raheem Sterling thought he had extended their lead when he ran clear and beat Sa but an offside flag cut short his celebrations.

It was left to De Bruyne to make it 4-1, typically making no mistake when a Phil Foden cross was deflected into his path and finding the bottom corner with his first right-footed effort of the night.

More chances followed, with Foden hitting the post and Sterling missing an easy chance but eventually someone else did get in on the act, with Sterling tapping into an empty net after Sa denied Joao Cancelo.

This was still the De Bruyne show, however. City are not over the line yet, and their next test is an awkward trip to West Ham on Sunday, but on this evidence they will take some stopping.

And Leeds United remain in the Premier League relegation zone with two games to go after losing to Chelsea, who are closing in on sealing a Champions League spot.

Mason Mount scored the game’s opening goal with a lovely first-time effort from outside the box from Reece James’ cut-back at the end of a nice passing move.

United had Daniel James sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Mateo Kovacic, who had to be replaced. They later became the first team to ever receive 100 yellow or red cards in a Premier League season.

Christian Pulisic slotted Mount’s pass into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Romelu Lukaku – who earlier had a goal disallowed – scored the third goal that the Blues’ dominance deserved as he took his time to hold off three defenders and smash home.

Leeds offered very little and their hopes of staying up are out of their hands. They are behind 17th-placed Burnley on goal difference but the Clarets have a game in hand.

At King Power, Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester condemned relegated Norwich to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Vardy’s double ensured the Foxes ended their own seven-game winless run in all competitions and sees them move up to 10th in the table.

It was no more than Brendan Rodgers’ side deserved as they dominated possession, although they struggled to make a breakthrough until Vardy’s opener, which deflected off Norwich defender Grant Hanley before looping over visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Harvey Barnes, who created Vardy’s first, also supplied the second for the 35-year-old, who timed his run to perfection before firing into the top left corner.

And as Leicester moved through the gears, James Maddison blasted an effort into the roof of the net against his former employers, with Gunn unfortunate to see the ball into his path after failing to collect Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross.

Dean Smith’s side offered plenty of resistance until falling behind and arguably had the best chance before Vardy broke the deadlock, with Teemu Pukki first-half effort against the post.

However, once they fell behind they wilted and have now conceded 78 goals this term – their worst defensive performance in a top-flight season.

And Watford ended a club record run of 11 successive home defeats and Everton moved a point closer to Premier League safety after a dismal game at Vicarage Road.

Everton had the better openings but were wasteful against relegated and injury-hit Watford, who named former Forest Green manager Rob Edwards as their next head coach before kick-off.

This was an opportunity missed by Everton, with Demarai Gray wasting their best chance by shooting inches wide while Watford keeper Ben Foster saved well from Richarlison’s deflected shot.

