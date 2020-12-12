Sports

EPL: De Bruyne wary of Man United backlash, threat on counter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City must be wary of another counterattacking trap and a Champions League backlash from Manchester United in Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side beat their local rivals three times last season, albeit with City winning their Carabao Cup semi-final on aggregate, and De Bruyne is prepared for United to sit back once again, despite their wealth of forward options, reports The Guardian.
The City playmaker said: “They have some new players and maybe they will play a bit more offensively but we will see. After five minutes you are going to know what is happening in the game. They played defensively and on the counter last season and picked us off really well. I remember the home game when we lost 1-2 but we made a couple of mistakes and it was difficult to come back. They won three out of four last year so we need to try and make that right.”
De Bruyne also expects United’s exit from the Champions League on Tuesday to prompt a reaction from Solskjær’s side.
“I don’t think the game is more important for them,” he said. “But we need to be careful because everything that has happened this week, it is a good game for them to change the switch. They will want to show a different side to what happened in Leipzig and we need to be aware of that.”
Pep Guardiola has paid the Belgium international the compliment of saying he would be in the best XI of players he has coached, including at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
The City manager, who insisted Sergio Agüero was not fit to start, said: “He would be in there, yes. I was a lucky person. In Barcelona, in Munich and here I train incredible players but if you ask me which is the best keeper I could not answer. It would be disrespectful to another goalkeeper if I choose Víctor Valdés, [Manuel] Neuer or Edi [Ederson] now – all three are incredible. But Kevin, of course. It’s not necessary to be a brilliant guy and a smart guy and a wise guy to know that Kevin would be there.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

2020 Handball League: Transfer window closes Oct 15th

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    2020 Prudent Energy Handball League transfer window will officially close on 15th October, 2020.   According to Secretary General of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Haruna Maigidansanma. The HFN Scribe said no transfer deal will be entertained during the league championship hence the warning to clubs to do any transfer business they want […]
Sports

Juve players in isolation after 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”. “This procedure will allow all members who tested […]
Sports

Transfer: Omaka joins Enyimba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Defending champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba have completed the signing of Anthony Omaka, from Sunshine Stars of AKure ahead of the 2020/21 season. The attacking midfielder, after a successful four years career with the Akure Gunners, joined the People’s Elephants on a two year deal.   The former Gateway United midfielder, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: