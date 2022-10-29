EPL: De Bruyne’s stunning free-kick sinks Leicester

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League after Kevin de Bruyne’s world-class free-kick broke down Leicester City’s stubborn resistance at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes’ manager Brendan Rodgers had clearly set up his team to do a containing job on the reigning champions and it had worked effectively until De Bruyne curled a magnificent strike into the top corner from 25 yards four minutes after half-time, reports the BBC.

De Bruyne’s goal was reward for City’s dominance, even though they missed the killer touch of the absent Erling Haaland, who has been suffering from a fever and a foot injury.

Leicester almost broke out of their defensive shell when Youri Tielemans struck a volley from a corner that was turned on to the bar by Manchester City keeper Ederson but ultimately they did not have enough attacking intent or quality to test Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal can return to the top of the table with victory against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Sunday but for now Manchester City are back in the position that has become such familiar territory in recent years.

• Leicester 0 – 1 Man City

