Sports

EPL: De Bruyne’s stunning free-kick sinks Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League after Kevin de Bruyne’s world-class free-kick broke down Leicester City’s stubborn resistance at the King Power Stadium.

Foxes’ manager Brendan Rodgers had clearly set up his team to do a containing job on the reigning champions and it had worked effectively until De Bruyne curled a magnificent strike into the top corner from 25 yards four minutes after half-time, reports the BBC.

De Bruyne’s goal was reward for City’s dominance, even though they missed the killer touch of the absent Erling Haaland, who has been suffering from a fever and a foot injury.

Leicester almost broke out of their defensive shell when Youri Tielemans struck a volley from a corner that was turned on to the bar by Manchester City keeper Ederson but ultimately they did not have enough attacking intent or quality to test Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal can return to the top of the table with victory against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Sunday but for now Manchester City are back in the position that has become such familiar territory in recent years.

RESULT

• Leicester 0 – 1 Man City

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Fulham beat Forest in thriller, Villa edge past Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham scored three goals in six minutes to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest in an entertaining fixture at the City Ground. The hosts led early on when Taiwo Awoniyi headed in a corner but were stunned by a remarkable Fulham comeback in the second half, reports the BBC. Tosin Adarabioyo headed in […]
Sports

Joshua seeks Plan B after Fury fight shaky

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Promoter Eddie Hearn is considering a “plan B” for Anthony Joshua and says Tyson Fury must clarify this week whether the pair can fight this summer. Britons Fury, 32, and Joshua, 31, had agreed to a heavyweight title bout in Saudi Arabia on August 14. But on Monday it was ruled Fury must face American […]
Sports

AFCON: Senegal’s Koulibaly tests positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

…as CAF insist teams must play with just 11 players and no keeper Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Serie A club said on Saturday. Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica