Sports

EPL: Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as West Brom/Burnley play first goalless draw

Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road.
The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside.
Wolves only managed their first effort on goal in the 35th minute but improved markedly in attack after the break, reports the BBC.
Jimenez’s winner came in the 70th minute when his strike went in off Kalvin Phillips.
Earlier, West Brom and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the Premier League this season, with both teams still searching for a first win.
Filip Krovinovic almost gave hosts West Brom the lead inside three minutes but he dragged a shot wide of the right post, before debutant Karlan Grant had a goal disallowed for offside.
But Burnley had the better chances at The Hawthorns on Monday – Chris Wood crashing a header against the crossbar and Ashley Barnes forcing keeper Sam Johnstone into a good save in the second half.
Matheus Pereira’s volley was kept out at the near post by Clarets’ keeper Nick Pope and West Brom defender Branislav Ivanovic also came close as both teams pushed for a winner.
The result means Burnley have their first point but they remain in the bottom three after four games, with promoted West Brom ahead by one point.
RESULTS
Leeds 0 – 1 Wolves
West Brom 0 – 0 Burnley

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Mourinho blasts VAR after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), following their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday. Steven Bergwijn gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the first half, after David De Gea failed to keep out his powerful shot. However, United levelled from the spot through Bruno […]
Sports

UEFA Nations League: Sterling nets late goal for England

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England victory as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign in Iceland – despite the hosts squandering the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick. In a chaotic end to a largely dull encounter, Sterling looked to have secured three points for manager Gareth Southgate’s side when […]
Sports

Golf great, Nicklaus, reveals he tested positive for coronavirus, recovered

Posted on Author Reporter

  Legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus back in March when the pandemic first swept across the United States. Nicklaus, who made the revelation during the CBS telecast of the Memorial Tournament, said his wife showed no COVID-19 symptoms, but he had had a sore throat and a cough. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: