EPL: Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

…as West Brom/Burnley play first goalless draw

Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road.
The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside.
Wolves only managed their first effort on goal in the 35th minute but improved markedly in attack after the break, reports the BBC.
Jimenez’s winner came in the 70th minute when his strike went in off Kalvin Phillips.
Earlier, West Brom and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the Premier League this season, with both teams still searching for a first win.
Filip Krovinovic almost gave hosts West Brom the lead inside three minutes but he dragged a shot wide of the right post, before debutant Karlan Grant had a goal disallowed for offside.
But Burnley had the better chances at The Hawthorns on Monday – Chris Wood crashing a header against the crossbar and Ashley Barnes forcing keeper Sam Johnstone into a good save in the second half.
Matheus Pereira’s volley was kept out at the near post by Clarets’ keeper Nick Pope and West Brom defender Branislav Ivanovic also came close as both teams pushed for a winner.
The result means Burnley have their first point but they remain in the bottom three after four games, with promoted West Brom ahead by one point.
RESULTS
Leeds 0 – 1 Wolves
West Brom 0 – 0 Burnley

