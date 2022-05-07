Sports

EPL: Diaz earns draw but Liverpool drop points to Spurs

Posted on

 

Luis Diaz salvaged a draw for Liverpool against Tottenham to send the Anfield side top of the Premier League on goal difference – but Jurgen Klopp’s men dropped vital points in the title race.

Son Heung-min converted Ryan Sessegnon’s cross to put Spurs in front with his 20th league goal this season, reports the BBC.

But Diaz’s deflected effort beat Hugo Lloris to take Liverpool level on points with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand against Newcastle on Sunday.

Spurs remain fifth, one point behind Arsenal, who face Leeds on Sunday before the sides meet in Thursday’s north London derby.

RESULT

Liverpool 1 – 1 Spurs

 

Reporter

