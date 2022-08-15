Sports

EPL: Diaz rescues point against Palace after Nunez red

Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool against Crystal Palace after new summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but Palace went ahead through Wilfried Zaha’s clinical finish from Eberechi Eze’s superb pass, reports the BBC.

Expensive striker Nunez had been desperate to make an impact in front of The Kop, but was deservedly shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney after 57 minutes when he reacted to a shove from Joachim Andersen with a headbutt that floored the Palace defender.

Liverpool responded in defiant fashion with a brilliant equaliser from Diaz four minutes later, cutting in from the flank before flashing a right-foot finish past Vicente Guaita.

The inevitable siege ensued, with Mo Salah and substitute Fabio Carvalho just off target. But Palace had a golden chance of their own when Zaha struck the far post when he should have scored, as Liverpool remain without a win from their first two games.

RESULT

Liverpool 1 -1 Palace

 

