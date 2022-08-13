EPL: Dismal Man Utd demolished by Brentford

Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating defeat at Gtech Community Stadium.

Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea, reports the BBC.

Mathias Jensen doubled the lead after dispossessing former Brentford player Christian Eriksen, with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo goals putting Thomas Frank’s side four up during an incredible first half in which they dismantled United in stunning fashion.

While Brentford can bask in a historic win, United boss Erik ten Hag faces the unenviable task of lifting his players in time for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, August 22.

RESULT

Brentford 4 – 0 Man Utd

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...