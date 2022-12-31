EPL: Dropped Rashford comes off bench to score winner

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winner for Manchester United in the Premier League against Wolves after being dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford was left out of the starting XI over an “internal disciplinary” matter, according to manager Erik Ten Hag, reports the BBC.

The England international was brought on at half-time and scored after a fine one-two with Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford also had the ball in the net a second time, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.

RESULT

Wolves 0 – 1 Man United

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...