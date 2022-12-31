Sports

EPL: Dropped Rashford comes off bench to score winner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winner for Manchester United in the Premier League against Wolves after being dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons.
Rashford was left out of the starting XI over an “internal disciplinary” matter, according to manager Erik Ten Hag, reports the BBC.
The England international was brought on at half-time and scored after a fine one-two with Bruno Fernandes.
Rashford also had the ball in the net a second time, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.
RESULT
Wolves 0 – 1 Man United

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for C’wealth Games, World Championships Trials

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan, and sprinter, Raymond Ekevwo, have arrived Nigeria for the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 24 and 26. The duo arrived yesterday aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively. Amusan improved her African 100m hurdles record (12.42sec) by 0.02 to 12.41secs on her way to winning the […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man City win Premier League after Man Utd defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining, reports the BBC. It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English […]
Sports

Golf: Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    This year’s Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday. The hotly-contested biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, known for its raucous, partisan crowds, was originally scheduled for September 25-27 at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica