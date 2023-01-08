Sports

EPL: Dropping Rashford was necessary to maintain discipline – Ten Hag

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was a risk to relegate Marcus Rashford to the bench for disciplinary reasons but maintained it was necessary to create a winning culture at the club.

Rashford, who later said he had overslept and was late for a team meeting, started as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve as punishment. He came on for the second half and scored the winner in a United 1-0 victory.

“Maybe it is a risk but if you want to develop something to create a winning attitude and culture you have to go this way,” Ten Hag said.

“If you allow (players) to be undisciplined, if they don’t match the standards, values, rules we set together – that is the staff, players, and in the dressing room – then it will come back and blow in your face because on the pitch it does not then add the discipline which is necessary to win games.”

Rashford, 25, has rediscovered his form under Ten Hag and scored 13 league goals in 24 appearances so far.

“If it is the right person and the right characters they will react like this,” Ten Hag added. “In relation to Marcus I was quite convinced, knowing him for seven or eight months, that I could expect this reaction he showed.”

United will host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s derby.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

WAFU B U17 Tourney: Golden Eaglets shoot down Ghana’s Black Starlets in Cape Coast

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets were imperious as they dominated and eventually overpowered hosts Ghana 4-2 on Saturday in the opening match of this year’s WAFU B U17 Championship taking place in Cape Coast, Ghana. The five-time world champions started off from where the country’s U20 Boys, Flying Eagles left off against Ghana’s Black Satellites at the […]
Sports

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect. A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s […]
Sports

10-man Leeds Utd beat leaders Man City at Ethiad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stuart Dallas scored an injurytime winner as 10-man Leeds United beat runaway leaders Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. Dallas gave the visitors a surprise lead three minutes before the break with a low shot that went in off the inside of a post.   However, the dismissal of skipper Liam Cooper for a tackle on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica