Sports

EPL: Ederson, Alisson share Golden Glove award

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Man City and Liverpool goalkeepers finish level on 20 clean sheets, the third-highest total ever.

Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson could not be separated on the final day and will share the Castrol Golden Glove award.

The Brazilian pair went into Sunday’s matches with 20 clean sheets each, and neither was able to add to that total.

Alisson’s chances of a shutout were ended after three minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Pedro Neto scored at close range, before Liverpool fought back to win 3-1.

That opened the door for Ederson to take the prize outright, but he was beaten twice against Aston Villa, before Manchester City also came from behind to triumph 3-2 and win the title.

It is only the second time the Golden Glove award has been shared, after Chelsea’s Petr Cech and Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny finished level in 2013/14.

Ederson has equalled his best total of Premier League clean sheets, having also kept 20 when he was beaten to the Golden Glove by Alisson in 2018/19

Ederson becomes only the third man to claim the Golden Glove in three consecutive campaigns, after Pepe Reina for Liverpool and Joe Hart for Man City.

The winning total of 20 clean sheets is the joint third-highest since the award was created in 2004/05, matching Reina’s tally from 2005/06.

Cech kept 24 shutouts in 2004/05, while Edwin van der Sar and Alisson managed 21 in 2008/09 and 2018/19 respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

HOW EAGLES CAN TAME SALAH, BEAT PHARAOHS IN AFCON OPENER – SEMITOJE

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

NFF should be blamed for Osimhen, others’ no-show Isaac Semitoje was part of the Nigerian squad that reached the final of the 1990 edition of the African Cup of Nations in Algeria and in in this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the former defender described Victor Osimhen’s absence from the Super Eagles’ AFCON squad as worrisome […]
Sports

Greek court finds Maguire guilty, gives him 21-month suspended sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was today handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting and trying to bribe Greek police as the prosecutor blasted the footballer’s ‘pack of lies’. Maguire, 27, was found guilty of assaulting police, verbal abuse, and attempted bribery after the alleged fight last Friday – just […]
Sports

Report: Bale to arrive London Friday as Spurs close on deal with Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Gareth Bale will fly to London from Spain on Friday before completing a move to Tottenham from Real Madrid. Bale spent several hours at Madrid’s training ground on Thursday, where he was understood to be working out in the gym, as he awaited the green light to seal a deal that will see him return […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica