Sports

EPL: Edouard scores twice on debut as Palace beat 10-man Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham’s 100% Premier League start.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on, reports the BBC.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

RESULT

Crystal Palace 3 – 0 Tottenham

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

African Champions League: We still have work to do – Ahly’s Manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…beat Wydad 3-1 in Cairo to reach final   Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane has urged his team not to get ahead of themselves as they move to within touching distance of a record-extending ninth CAF Champions League title.   Ahly secured a 3-1 (5-1 on aggregate) win over Wydad Casablanca on Friday evening to […]
Sports

Factbox: Coronavirus incidents at Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. Yet a number of cases have emerged involving athletes and other people involved with the Games, reports Reuters. The following is a list to […]
Sports

Ekeji hails dissolution of sports federations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Nigeria international and retired Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji, has hailed the dissolution of the National Sports Federations by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare.   The Sports Federations were dissolved Friday by the Sports Minister and caretaker committees set up to oversee their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica