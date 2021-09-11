EPL: Edouard scores twice on debut as Palace beat 10-man Spurs

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham’s 100% Premier League start.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on, reports the BBC.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

Crystal Palace 3 – 0 Tottenham

