EPL: Emery era up and running as Villa beat Man Utd, Newcastle dim Saints

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream debut as Aston Villa manager with an impressive and deserved victory against Manchester United at Villa Park.

The hosts had not beaten United on home soil in the league since 1995, but were 2-0 up after 11 minutes in this game following an incredible start, reports the BBC.

Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he broke clear of the defence before arrowing a low shot beyond David de Gea.

Things got even better for Villa just three minutes later when Lucas Digne curled in a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards.

Manchester United players looked stunned by Villa’s fast start and did not register a meaningful effort until midway through the first half, when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot from an angle was well saved by Emi Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo, named captain for the first time under Erik ten Hag, drew another good save out of Martinez moments later with a header as the away side improved before half-time.

A huge slice of fortune got them a goal back seconds before the break when Luke Shaw’s shot took a big deflection off Jacob Ramsey to land in the back of the net, with Martinez unable to react.

But Ramsey delivered the perfect response to that setback after the break when he latched onto Ollie Watkins’ ball and powered a shot beyond De Gea.

There was no way back for Manchester United after that, as Villa fans spent the rest of the game celebrating the start of the Emery era.

The win moved Aston Villa up to 14th, three points above the relegation zone, while Manchester United remain fifth.

At St. Mary’s, Miguel Almiron continued his scoring streak as Newcastle consolidated their spot in the Premier League’s top four with another confident victory.

The Paraguay forward put the visitors ahead at half-time following a strong run and composed finish for his seventh goal in seven games.

Southampton, who are struggling for goals, wasted chances before Newcastle substitute Chris Wood swivelled sharply and fired into the corner.

The hosts were further punished when Joe Willock added the third, finishing a quick counter attack led by Kieran Trippier with an accurate finish.

From that point, Newcastle looked certain to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Southampton did pull a consolation back through Romain Perraud’s fine solo strike, only for Bruno Guimaraes to restore the three-goal advantage with a superb curler.

The Saints have only won one of their past eight matches and will finish the weekend third from bottom.

And Michael Olise’s dramatic injury-time strike gave Crystal Palace a first Premier League away win of the season as they beat West Ham.

With practically the last kick of the game he curled in a shot from the edge of the box which took a huge deflection off Aaron Cresswell and flew into the top corner.

The result ended West Ham’s six-game winning home run in all competitions. This was the first time they dropped points at home since August.

West Ham led when Said Benrahma marked his 100th appearance for the club with a powerful strike from outside the box.

That goal came slightly against the run of play, but Wilfried Zaha drilled in an equaliser for Palace after good work from Eberechi Eze.

The Hammers were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes to go with Marc Guehi making minimal contact with Michail Antonio – although that decision was overturned after a video assistant referee review.

Antonio wasted a good attack late on when his poor cross was caught by Vicente Guaita and seconds later Olise won the game for Palace.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace are ninth, five points above West Ham in 15th.

In the first game of the day, Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Gabriel’s close-range finish gave them victory away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute, after the hosts failed to deal with Bukayo Sako’s corner from the right wing, to give the Gunners a deserved lead, reports the BBC.

They had created the best chances when it was goalless but Gabriel Martinelli curled a shot over the crossbar and Gabriel Jesus failed to hit the target with a diving header when unmarked.

Chelsea, with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to make an impact against his former side, struggled to create clear-cut chances and are now without a win in four Premier League matches.

Arsenal lost top spot on Saturday when 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland’s winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but this win takes them two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side after 13 matches.

RESULTS

• Chelsea 0 – 1 Arsenal

• Aston Villa 3 – 1 Man Utd

• Southampton 1 – 4 Newcastle

• West Ham 1 – 2 Crystal Palace

