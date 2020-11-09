EPL: EPL: Watkins hails ‘unbelievable’ Villa win over Arsenal

*Controversial penalty gives Foxes win over Wolves

Ollie Watkins said it was “unbelievable” to score against the team he supports as his double helped Aston Villa claim an impressive victory at Arsenal to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Bukayo Saka turned Matt Targett’s cross into his own net.

Watkins, who scored a hat-trick in a 7-2 win against champions Liverpool earlier this season, made it 2-0 with a header towards the end of the second half and scored his second soon after, slotting the ball under Bernd Leno after a quick break.

“As an Arsenal fan to score here at the Emirates is unbelievable,” Watkins told BBC Radio 5 live.

The 24-year-old, who has now scored six goals this season, added: “I think I have another level.

“In the second half you saw what I’m about, getting the ball, setting and spinning and making defenders run towards their own goal – hopefully the more I can do that the more goals I can score.”

The Gunners had gone into this game looking to build on their impressive 1-0 win against Manchester United last time out, but despite dominating possession they created very little, with Alexandre Lacazette going closest when he headed over Kieran Tierney’s cross.

Instead, it was Villa who always looked the most likely to score and they could have won by an even bigger margin.

The visitors had a goal ruled out inside the first minute when John McGinn thumped home Jack Grealish’s cross.

However, after a lengthy check by the video assistant referee, it was ruled out as Ross Barkley, who was in an offside position, was adjudged to have been in goalkeeper Leno’s way.

Egypt midfielder Trezeguet forced a good save from Leno early in the second half before the Arsenal keeper denied Grealish at the near post with a strong hand, while the Aston Villa captain also had an effort cleared off the line.

Defeat leaves an inconsistent Arsenal 11th in the table while the win maintained Villa’s 100% away record so far this season.

Earlier, Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty for Manchester City in an entertaining draw.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker had fouled Sadio Mane, reports the BBC.

Gabriel Jesus levelled for City with a neat effort into the bottom corner after turning Trent Alexander Arnold.

De Bruyne put his spot-kick wide after Joe Gomez had handled.

Meanwhile, Leicester City went top of the Premier League after a highly contentious penalty by Jamie Vardy was enough to beat Wolves at King Power Stadium.

Vardy took his tally for the season to nine goals after sending Rui Patricio the wrong way, with Wolves’ players incensed the spot-kick was given after Max Kilman handled Dennis Praet’s cross.

Wolves claimed Kilman had no time to move his hand out of the way but referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Portugal keeper Patricio saved a second Vardy penalty with his leg before half-time – Leicester’s eighth Premier League spot-kick of the season – after Rayan Ait-Nouri brought down James Justin.

Wolves threatened an equaliser after half-time, 19-year-old Wesley Fofana producing an excellent challenge to deny Pedro Neto a certain goal, Kilman fired over from close range, while Kasper Schmeichel made an outstanding flying save to keep out Ruben Neves.

Leicester replace Tottenham, who beat West Brom earlier in the day to go top.

And Harry Kane’s 88th-minute header was enough to send Tottenham to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August 2014.

A game of few chances seemed destined to end goalless after Hugo Lloris had kept out Karlan Grant’s second-half header and a flurry of Tottenham chances had come and gone without reward.

But, as has been the case so often in the past, Kane punished a minor lack of concentration, reports the BBC.

West Brom’s defence failed to track the England skipper’s run into the box, allowing him to leap unchecked to meet Matt Doherty’s cross and nod a 150th Premier League goal over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Tottenham’s lead at the summit may only last a matter of hours, but it was the kind of narrow win that is the hallmark of champions.

For West Brom, who have now scored once in their last five games, it was a result that keeps them in the relegation zone and already facing a tough battle to retain their top-flight status.

RESULTS

Arsenal 0 – 3 A’Villa

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves

West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

