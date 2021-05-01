Sports

EPL: Evans header rescues point for Leicester against 10-man Saints

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Southampton held Leicester to a draw despite playing more than 80 minutes with 10 men to frustrate the Foxes in their push to clinch a top-four finish.
Jannick Vestergaard was controversially sent off after just 10 minutes when his tackle on Jamie Vardy was deemed to have denied the Leicester striker a goal-scoring opportunity.
Vestergaard, on the edge of his box and the last defender, got the ball with a lunging tackle but referee Robert Jones deemed his follow-through on to Vardy’s ankle had prevented the striker running in on goal, reports the BBC.
That decision set the game’s pattern, Leicester probing while Southampton defended deep, but it was the Saints who took the lead in the 61st minute.
James Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot after Kelechi Iheanacho had blocked Stuart Armstrong’s effort with his arm raised up by his head.
Jonny Evans headed in Iheanacho’s cross eight minutes later for the equaliser but under near-constant pressure Southampton’s defence held firm.
Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy brilliantly denied Vardy with his right boot from close range in the final 10 minutes.
The point takes Leicester eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham having played a game more but they have a difficult end of the season to come.
Southampton edge 10 points clear of the relegation zone as they close in on guaranteeing their safety.
RESULT
Southampton 1 – 1 Leicester

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Vote of no confidence in Barca President to go ahead

Posted on Author Reporter

…as socios reach required amount of signatures After nine days of validating votes, the Blaugrana will soon be forced to set a date for a presidential referendum A vote of no confidence against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to go ahead after club members reached the required amount of signatures for the motion to go […]
Sports

CAF gives August 31 deadline for FAs to submit Inter-Club teams

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Confederation of African Football has given an August 31 deadline for its federations to submit their representatives for the inter-club competitions – the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.   According to information obtained from CAF website, the decision was in line with CAF’s decision to start both competitions in October. So far, […]
Sports

Keita, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool could be without Naby Keita for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday after it was reported he had tested positive for COVID- 19.   The reports came from Guinean journalist Amadou Makadji, who says that Keita has now returned a positive test for the virus.   Four other Guinea players are also said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica