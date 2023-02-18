Sports

EPL: Everton beat Leeds, Man City held & Saints shock Chelsea

Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood’s late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva’s rocket from 20 yards out opened the scoring after 41 minutes and the visitors missed chances in abundance to put the game to bed, reports the BBC.

Erling Haaland’s volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte’s header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post in the 84th minute for Wood’s first Forest goal.

The draw extended Forest’s unbeaten home run to eight games and dealt a blow to City’s title hopes after Arsenal returned to the top with a 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

It was a day to forget at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea’s poor form under manager Graham Potter continued as a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse earned the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton a surprise victory.

Ward-Prowse scored the game’s only goal in first-half stoppage time, sending a curling effort over the Chelsea wall and into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The result means Chelsea have now won just two games in their last 14 in all competitions under Potter.

The visitors had started magnificently in west London and twice went close to scoring before Ward-Prowse’s strike, with Kamaldeen Sulemana shooting straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga before Kalidou Koulibaly blocked Stuart Armstrong’s follow-up.

The half-time introduction of Raheem Sterling breathed new life into the Blues’ toothless forward line, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ crucial block denied the England international an equaliser midway through the second period.

Romain Perraud followed suit minutes later with a tremendous goal-line clearance to prevent a Sterling header from ending up in the net, as Potter’s team failed to score for the sixth time in 2023.

There was a lengthy stoppage towards the end of the second half because of an injury to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who was caught in the face by Southampton substitute Sekou Mara.

The 33-year-old needed oxygen treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher, although he was conscious as he left the field.

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off in memory of former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who was found dead almost two weeks on from the earthquake in Turkey.

And Everton deservedly collected a monumental victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds to climb out of the relegation zone and send their opponents into trouble.

Seamus Coleman scored the winning goal in the second half owing to an error from goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who failed to cover his front post, allowing the skipper’s effort to arrow in.

Victory was Everton’s second in three games under new manager Sean Dyche, lifting them up to 16th place, while Leeds drop to 19th and remain without a win under interim boss Michael Skubala.

Everton offered the more potent threat in the first half at Goodison Park and centre-back James Tarkowski’s towering header was pushed away by Meslier.

Neal Maupay’s spin and shot and Vitaliy Mykolenko’s effort were straight at Meslier in the second period, but Coleman’s winner now gives Everton real hope of survival.

Leeds failed to muster a shot on target. Patrick Bamford driving wide from the edge of the box in the opening period was the closest they came.

RESULTS

• Brentford 1 – 1 Crystal Palace

• Brighton 0 – 1 Fulham

• Chelsea 0 – 1 Southampton

• Everton 1 – 0 Leeds

• Nottm Forest 1 – 1 Man City

• Wolves 0 – 1 Bournemouth

 

