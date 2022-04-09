EPL: Everton beat Man Utd to boost survival hopes

Everton claimed a vital win in their battle to stay in the Premier League as Anthony Gordon’s deflected strike beat Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Gordon’s 20-yard shot flew in off Harry Maguire to deal a big blow to United’s Champions League qualification hopes, reports the BBC.

United created little, although Jordan Pickford twice denied Marcus Rashford early and Cristiano Ronaldo late on.

Everton, in 17th, move four points above Burnley, while United stay four points off the top four in seventh.

RESULT

Everton 1 – 0 Man Utd

