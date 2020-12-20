EPL: Everton compound Arteta’s woes with 2-1 win

•Liverpool hammer Palace, Man City squeeze past Saints

Arsenal fell to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season as Everton claimed victory at Goodison Park to move up to second in the table. Rob Holding diverted the ball into his own net after a flick-on from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to put Everton 1-0 up.

Nicolas Pepe then scored from the spot for Arsenal after Tom Davies had kicked Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box. But Everton defender Yerry Mina restored the Toffees’ lead on the stroke of half-time with a header. At St Mary’s Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League and reduced the gap to the top four with a hard-fought victory over in-form Southampton.

Raheem Sterling swept in from Kevin de Bruyne’s cutback after 16 minutes as Pep Guardiola’s side stamped their authority following the hosts’ energetic start. Southampton, who began the day third in the table, responded well but their efforts to draw level were hampered by the loss of striker Danny Ings through injury before half-time.

In a tightly contested second half, Bernardo Silva miscued his shot after being played in by De Bruyne, while the hosts had appeals for a penalty for handball against Sterling dismissed by VAR. Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy kept his side’s hopes of salvaging a result alive with a good save from Ilkay Gundogan’s curled shot, but Sterling’s finish proved decisive for a City side which had drawn their past two games. City are one point behind fourthplaced Southampton and eight adrift of leaders Liverpool, having played one game fewer than both.

And Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Firmino, Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson were all on the scoresheet as the champions overwhelmed Roy Hodgson’s side with a stunning away performance.

Liverpool raced into the lead in the third minute as Mane set up Minamino, who coolly found the bottom corner, reports the BBC.

And the Senegal international then doubled the advantage in the 35th minute after a superb turn, before Firmino tapped home to round off a brilliant counter-attack on the stroke of half-time. Captain Henderson curled in a fourth just after the restart before Firmino added his second after good work from Salah.

