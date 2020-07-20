EPL: Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle

Sheffield United’s hopes of playing European football next term were dealt a blow as they lost at home to Everton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.

Richarlison scored the game’s only goal early in the second half when he glanced home a header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, reports the BBC.

That strike brought the game to life after a dire first half in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin had the only real chance, but his header hit the post.

David McGoldrick was denied a immediate response for Sheffield United when his low drive inside the box was blocked, but the Blades looked distinctly off key throughout.

Instead it was Everton who looked the most likely to add to their lead as Calvert-Lewin brought a save out of Dean Henderson before Andre Gomes drove just wide of the post in the closing stages.

The defeat for Sheffield United ended their slim hopes of finishing in the top six as they sit four points behind sixth-placed Tottenham with one game remaining.

They will now have to win their final game of the season at Southampton and hope Wolves lose both their remaining games – and Chelsea win the FA Cup – to secure a place in next season’s Europa League.

The win for Everton moved them above Southampton and into 11th.

And Brighton secured their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls needed one point to guarantee their survival and they were rarely threatened by the Magpies in both sides’ penultimate game of the season.

Chances at either end came at a premium but Graham Potter’s hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the first half.

Neal Maupay appeared to be brought down by Matt Ritchie but the Frenchman opted to get back to his feet and play on, without appealing for a spot-kick.

In a game that felt more like a pre-season friendly, the visitors’ best chance fell to substitute Andy Carroll, who was unable to guide Jonjo Shelvey’s late corner on target.

Brighton move into 15th place in the table, seven points from the relegation zone, while Newcastle remain 13th.

RESULTS

Sheffield Utd 0 – 1 Everton

Brighton 0 – 0 Newcastle

