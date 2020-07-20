Sports

EPL: Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sheffield United’s hopes of playing European football next term were dealt a blow as they lost at home to Everton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.
Richarlison scored the game’s only goal early in the second half when he glanced home a header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, reports the BBC.
That strike brought the game to life after a dire first half in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin had the only real chance, but his header hit the post.
David McGoldrick was denied a immediate response for Sheffield United when his low drive inside the box was blocked, but the Blades looked distinctly off key throughout.
Instead it was Everton who looked the most likely to add to their lead as Calvert-Lewin brought a save out of Dean Henderson before Andre Gomes drove just wide of the post in the closing stages.
The defeat for Sheffield United ended their slim hopes of finishing in the top six as they sit four points behind sixth-placed Tottenham with one game remaining.
They will now have to win their final game of the season at Southampton and hope Wolves lose both their remaining games – and Chelsea win the FA Cup – to secure a place in next season’s Europa League.
The win for Everton moved them above Southampton and into 11th.
And Brighton secured their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
The Seagulls needed one point to guarantee their survival and they were rarely threatened by the Magpies in both sides’ penultimate game of the season.
Chances at either end came at a premium but Graham Potter’s hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the first half.
Neal Maupay appeared to be brought down by Matt Ritchie but the Frenchman opted to get back to his feet and play on, without appealing for a spot-kick.
In a game that felt more like a pre-season friendly, the visitors’ best chance fell to substitute Andy Carroll, who was unable to guide Jonjo Shelvey’s late corner on target.
Brighton move into 15th place in the table, seven points from the relegation zone, while Newcastle remain 13th.
RESULTS
Sheffield Utd 0 – 1 Everton
Brighton 0 – 0 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UFC: ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman suspended for six months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kamaru Usman has been handed a massive 180-day medical suspension after breaking his nose against Jorge Masvidal. The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, suffered a broken nose as he retained his UFC welterweight title last weekend. He will also be forced to avoid any contact for at least three weeks while the nose heals. Meanwhile, Masvidal, 35, will […]
Sports

Ex-Germany striker Gómez goes out with a goal, promotion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Germany striker Mario Gómez retired from soccer on Sunday after scoring in his last game for Stuttgart. Gomez, who turns 35 in July, joked that he was in negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona before saying he had fulfilled his final wish. That was to help Stuttgart secure an immediate return to the […]
Sports

Guardiola confident Man City’s Champions League ban will be overturned

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will overturn their Champions League ban. City are expecting a judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their appeal against their expulsion from European competition on July 13. The club were banned from UEFA competitions for two years by the European governing body in February after being found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: