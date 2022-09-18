Sports

EPL: Everton earn first win of season, beat Hammers 1-0

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest Premier League player in Arsenal’s win

Neal Maupay opened his Everton account to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi’s pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce, reports the BBC.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi.

West Ham, who have scored the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack.

Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Asmir Begovic, while Said Benrahma’s effort came back off a post.

Everton climb to 13th in the table, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th.

And Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days as the Gunners defeated Brentford to return to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta sent on the schoolboy midfielder in the closing moments with his side leading 3-0.

Arsenal’s travelling fans greeted Nwaneri’s appearance by singing: “He’s going to school in the morning.”

William Saliba set Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games this season after the France defender climbed high to head Bukayo Saka’s corner in off the post.

It was 2-0 inside the opening half an hour as Brazil forward Jesus, a £45m signing from Manchester City in July, headed Granit Xhaka’s measured chip past David Raya.

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards.

RESULTS

Brentford 0 – 3 Arsenal

Everton 1 – 0 West Ham

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria Powerlifting Federation partners FG to engage Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Powerlifting Federation (NPF) has revealed that the federation is set to partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all stakeholders in sports development through constant competitions to engage Nigerian youths.   Speaking in a press conference in Abuja, the President of the federation and US-based Nigerian Professional International Powerlifter, Sunday Erepadei, a.k.a […]
Sports

Shaibu shows skill as Edo defeats Borno 4-2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Challenges youths to combine education with sport   The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival, the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, exhibited his sporting skills as part of the Team Edo football team that defeated Borno State in their last group game at the ongoing festival. […]
Sports

EPL: Controversy as Man United ‘Steal’ victory at Wolves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…Spurs go top with Watford win   Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence was felt as Manchester United beat Wolves in their first game since announcing they had reached an agreement to resign the forward.   Ronaldo was not at Molineux but United’s travelling fans sang his name, with United expected to confirm the arrival of the five-time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica