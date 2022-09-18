EPL: Everton earn first win of season, beat Hammers 1-0

…as Nwaneri, 15, becomes youngest Premier League player in Arsenal’s win

Neal Maupay opened his Everton account to earn their first Premier League win of the season with victory over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Maupay, who joined from Brighton for £15m in August, turned on Alex Iwobi’s pass and smashed the ball past Lukasz Fabianksi as it sat up on the bounce, reports the BBC.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead, with the impressive Demarai Gray having an effort saved by Fabianksi.

West Ham, who have scored the joint fewest goals in the top flight, were toothless in attack.

Michail Antonio could only direct a header straight at Asmir Begovic, while Said Benrahma’s effort came back off a post.

Everton climb to 13th in the table, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th.

And Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days as the Gunners defeated Brentford to return to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta sent on the schoolboy midfielder in the closing moments with his side leading 3-0.

Arsenal’s travelling fans greeted Nwaneri’s appearance by singing: “He’s going to school in the morning.”

William Saliba set Arsenal on their way to a sixth win in seven top-flight games this season after the France defender climbed high to head Bukayo Saka’s corner in off the post.

It was 2-0 inside the opening half an hour as Brazil forward Jesus, a £45m signing from Manchester City in July, headed Granit Xhaka’s measured chip past David Raya.

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira capped a dominant Arsenal display by marking his first Premier League start since joining from Porto with a goal from 25 yards.

RESULTS

Brentford 0 – 3 Arsenal

Everton 1 – 0 West Ham

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...