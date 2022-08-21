EPL: Everton earn late point, Fulham, Saints, Palace Win

…as Kane scores 250th Tottenham goal

Demarai Gray salvaged a late point for Everton against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park as the Toffees’ winless start to the Premier League continued. Brennan Johnson looked to have scored a winner for the visitors that would have condemned Everton to a third defeat in their opening three games for the first time in the Premier League.

Not since 1990 have the Toffees endured such a poor start, but winger Gray’s 88th-minute leveller ensured Frank Lampard’s side avoided that unwanted piece of history. Johnson finished smartly in the 81st minute after Jordan Pickford palmed out Ryan Yates’ effort from range but Forest led for only seven minutes. At Craven Cottage, Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a late winner as Fulham beat Brentford to earn a first win in 25 top-flight London derbies.

Brentford had fought back from 2-0 down before Mitrovic, who forced David Raya into a couple of fine saves, finally found the net with a guided header.

Fulham had led after 44 seconds when Bobby Decordova-Reid tapped in from close range, before summer signing Joao Palhinha doubled their advantage with a thumping header. Christian Norgaard may have been fortunate to avoid a red card for a late challenge on Jay Stansfield but he opened the scoring for the visitors with a sweetly struck volley straight from a corner.

Ivan Toney had two goals ruled out for offside before dragging the visitors level in a first Premier League meeting between the two sides. And Leicester woes continued after substitute Che Adams scored twice as Southampton came from behind to beat the Foxes and get their first Premier League win in nine games. In-form James Maddison’s fantastic free-kick, curled around the wall and into the bottom corner from 25 yards, gave Leicester the lead.

The Saints had barely had a chance before that but the introduction of Adams for Sedou Mara after 59 minutes changed the game. First he slotted in from seven yards out from Armel Bella-Kotchap’s ball after Leicester failed to clear a long throw-in. He waited six months for that goal, having last scored for the Saints in February, but he only had to wait 16 minutes for his next goal.

James Ward-Prowse lofted a cross into the box and Adams, who was born in Leicester, met it with an acrobatic volley which flew past Danny Ward. Southampton’s victory – their first since April – was achieved after fielding the youngest Premier League starting line-up named by any club since May 2017, with an average age of 23 years and 238 days. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy announced a new contract hours before kick-off but he had a quiet game, touching the ball just 11 times.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace earned their first win of the season after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa in a lively encounter at Selhurst Park.

In the first game of the day, Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they secured a hard-fought win over Wolves. The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic’s flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second- half dominance, reports the BBC.

