EPL: Everton earn late point, Fulham, Saints & Palace win

..as Kane’s 250th Tottenham goal takes them top

Demarai Gray salvaged a late point for Everton against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park as the Toffees’ winless start to the Premier League continued.

Brennan Johnson looked to have scored a winner for the visitors that would have condemned Everton to a third defeat in their opening three games for the first time in the Premier League.

Not since 1990 have the Toffees endured such a poor start, but winger Gray’s 88th-minute leveller ensured Frank Lampard’s side avoided that unwanted piece of history.

Johnson finished smartly in the 81st minute after Jordan Pickford palmed out Ryan Yates’ effort from range but Forest led for only seven minutes.

At Craven Cottage, Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a late winner as Fulham beat Brentford to earn a first win in 25 top-flight London derbies.

Brentford had fought back from 2-0 down before Mitrovic, who forced David Raya into a couple of fine saves, finally found the net with a guided header.

Fulham had led after 44 seconds when Bobby Decordova-Reid tapped in from close range, before summer signing Joao Palhinha doubled their advantage with a thumping header.

Christian Norgaard may have been fortunate to avoid a red card for a late challenge on Jay Stansfield but he opened the scoring for the visitors with a sweetly struck volley straight from a corner.

Ivan Toney had two goals ruled out for offside before dragging the visitors level in a first Premier League meeting between the two sides.

But a first win of the season sees Fulham move up to fourth in the table after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season, while the Bees drop to fifth.

And Leicester woes continued after substitute Che Adams scored twice as Southampton came from behind to beat the Foxes and get their first Premier League win in nine games.

In-form James Maddison’s fantastic free-kick, curled around the wall and into the bottom corner from 25 yards, gave Leicester the lead.

The Saints had barely had a chance before that but the introduction of Adams for Sedou Mara after 59 minutes changed the game.

First he slotted in from seven yards out from Armel Bella-Kotchap’s ball after Leicester failed to clear a long throw-in.

He waited six months for that goal, having last scored for the Saints in February, but he only had to wait 16 minutes for his next goal.

James Ward-Prowse lofted a cross into the box and Adams, who was born in Leicester, met it with an acrobatic volley which flew past Danny Ward.

Southampton’s victory – their first since April – was achieved after fielding the youngest Premier League starting line-up named by any club since May 2017, with an average age of 23 years and 238 days.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy announced a new contract hours before kick-off but he had a quiet game, touching the ball just 11 times.

The Foxes missed defender Wesley Fofana, who watched from the stands with Brendan Rodgers suggesting he was not in the right frame of mind amid links to Chelsea.

And Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace earned their first win of the season after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa in a lively encounter at Selhurst Park.

Villa got off to the perfect start when Ollie Watkins fired low past Vicente Guaita to give the visitors a fifth-minute lead.

In the first game of the day, Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for Tottenham as they moved top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win over Wolves.

The England forward reacted sharply to head in Ivan Perisic’s flick on from a corner to give Spurs their reward for their second-half dominance, reports the BBC.

Kane’s effort also saw the hosts become the fifth team to score 1,000 goals at home since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The goal had been coming with both the 29-year-old and his strike partner Son Heung-min hitting the woodwork as Spurs poured forward to break the deadlock.

The intensity of their football was in complete contrast to the first period, when a Wolves team containing seven Portuguese players – the joint-most from a single foreign nation in a starting XI in the competition – were in the ascendancy.

Bruno Lage’s side restricted the hosts to just one 45th-minute effort and were unfortunate to see record signing Matheus Nunes nod Ruben Neves’ probing pass inches wide of the Spurs goal.

However, despite the promise of Nunes’ display and the neat and tidy football which saw them develop several good openings, Wolves lacked a spark in the final third as their winless top-flight run reached 10 matches.

RESULTS

Tottenham 1 – 0 Wolves

Crystal Palace 3 – 1 Aston Villa

Everton 1 – 1 Nottm Forest

Fulham 3 – 2 Brentford

Leicester 1 – 2 Southampton

