EPL: Everton equalise late as Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle win

Arsenal put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners had slipped from looking in pole position to secure a place in next season’s Champions League but this win will provide renewed belief, reports the BBC.

Eddie Nketiah was given the nod ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal’s attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta’s faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen’s header with a composed finish in the 13th minute.

It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a real touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors to put Arsenal back in front after 57 minutes.

Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.

The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

And Manchester City restored their one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory over a resolute Brighton.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool’s win over Manchester United, City were frustrated in the first half.

But Riyad Mahrez’s finish soon after the break eased the growing tension.

And a deflected strike from Phil Foden and neat effort from Bernardo Silva ensured City top spot with six games to go.

The next round of fixtures are at the weekend, with City hosting Watford on Saturday before Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton leave with no points but can take heart from another competitive away display, coming after victories at Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Tottenham.

At Goodison Park, Richarlison scored a stoppage-time goal against Leicester to earn Everton a precious point in their bid to stave off relegation.

Frank Lampard’s side were staring defeat in the face and the prospect of slipping into the Premier League’s bottom three should Burnley beat Southampton on Thursday.

But after a nightmare start to the game when James Maddison’s cross was turned in by Harvey Barnes, they turned the game in their favour in the second half with substitutes Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon playing a key role.

After Richarlison wasted several good chances, it looked as if Brendan Rodgers would earn his first win at Goodison Park.

But the Brazilian turned in a scuffed shot after 92 minutes to send the home supporters wild in delight for a point that was richly deserved for the team’s improvement if not for their quality.

And Miguel Almiron scored his first club goal since February 2021 as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace to record a sixth consecutive win at St James’ Park and move on to 40 points in the Premier League.

Almiron finished magnificently from Bruno Guimaraes’ lofted pass to lift Eddie Howe’s side up to 11th in the table and all but guarantee the Magpies’ place in the top flight next season.

Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin tested Vicente Guaita in a one-sided first half, while the impressive Joelinton sent a header looping over the crossbar not long after the interval.

Palace emerged for the second half with greater urgency and very nearly equalised when Wilfried Zaha dragged Odsonne Edouard’s pass narrowly wide of Martin Dubravka’s right-hand post.

Zaha also sent a curling effort inches over the crossbar in the final minute of second-half stoppage time.

Patrick Vieira’s side drop to 14th after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since the turn of the year.

The last time Newcastle registered six straight top-flight victories at St James’ Park was during the 2003-04 campaign – Sir Bobby Robson’s final full season in charge of the club.

RESULTS

  • Chelsea 2 – 4 Arsenal
  • Everton 1 – 1 Leicester
  • Newcastle 1 – 0 Crystal Palace
  • Man City 3 – 0 Brighton
 

Reporter

