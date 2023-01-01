EPL: Everton hold Man City in feisty contest, Leeds draw Newcastle

…as Rashford comes off the bench to secure winner for Man

Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute, BBC reported.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area. However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a draw. Newcastle will finish 2022 third in the Premier League despite being held to a goalless draw by Leeds at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, a club transformed this year, offered almost all the attacking threat across the 90 minutes but were unable to find a winner which would have given them a seventh consecutive league win. Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier saved excellently from both Chris Wood and Fabian Schar in the second half – a half played almost exclusively in the visitors’ territory.

Marcus Rashford turned from villain to hero as he came off the bench to score the only goal against Wolves and move Manchester United into the Premier League top four.

Manager Erik ten Hag left Rashford out of his starting line-up for “internal disciplinary” reasons. But after a disappointing opening period, in which Rashford’s replacement Alejandro Garnacho wasted the visitors’ best chance when his shot was saved by Jose Sa, the England man scored 14 minutes from time.

