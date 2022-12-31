EPL: Everton hold Man City; wins for Fulham, Palace

…as Dropped Rashford comes off bench to score winner

Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute, reports the BBC.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

And Crystal Palace recovered after back-to-back Premier League defeats to finish 2022 on a high at Bournemouth, who were watched by new owner Bill Foley.

Palace had not registered a shot on target in their previous two games, but there was no subtlety about either goal, with both created by Michael Olise’s pinpoint delivery from corners.

The opener came when Jordan Ayew was left virtually unmarked at the near post from Olise’s left-wing delivery, leaving him the easy task of planting a downward header across goal and into the net.

The Eagles doubled their lead when Olise’s delivery from the opposite side was driven perfectly into the path of Eberechi Eze, who had space on the edge of the area to blast the ball past Mark Travers.

At Craven Cottage, Southampton remain rooted to the foot of the table after a late winner by Fulham’s Joao Palhinha condemned the visitors to a fifth straight Premier League defeat.

James Ward-Prowse’s superb second-half free-kick, which cancelled out his earlier own-goal, seemed set to secure his side a much-needed point.

And Newcastle will finish 2022 third in the Premier League despite being held to a goalless draw by Leeds at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, a club transformed this year, offered almost all the attacking threat across the 90 minutes but were unable to find a winner which would have given them a seventh consecutive league win.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier saved excellently from both Chris Wood and Fabian Schar in the second half – a half played almost exclusively in the visitors’ territory.

Still, Newcastle are now unbeaten in 12 games – a run which goes back to August – and are two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

In the first game of the day, substitute Marcus Rashford scored the winner for Manchester United in the Premier League against Wolves after being dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons.

Rashford was left out of the starting XI over an “internal disciplinary” matter, according to manager Erik Ten Hag.

The England international was brought on at half-time and scored after a fine one-two with Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford also had the ball in the net a second time, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 1 Man United

Bournemouth 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2 – 1 Southampton

Man City 1 – 1 Everton

Newcastle 0 – 0 Leeds

