EPL: Everton, Liverpool in entertaining derby draw

Everton and Liverpool fought out an eventful Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park.

In a game that swung from end to end, Tom Davies hit the woodwork for Everton while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz suffered a similar fate for Liverpool, reports the BBC.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford turned Nunez’s shot on to the bar brilliantly and also denied Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino on three separate occasions while Mohamed Salah hit the post again in the final seconds.

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady thought he had broken the deadlock against his former club when he turned in debutant Neal Maupay’s shot but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR intervention.

RESULT

• Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

 

Reporter

