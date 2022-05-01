Sports

EPL: Everton shock Chelsea, Son scores stunner as Spurs ease past Foxes

Richarlison scored a crucial second-half winner as Everton beat Chelsea to move within two points of the Premier League safety zone.

The Brazilian was gifted the chance as Cesar Azpilicueta dallied on the ball, allowing him to steal in and finish calmly, reports the BBC.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount hit both posts with a 20-yard strike before Everton keeper Jordan Pickford brilliantly kept out Azpilicueta’s follow-up shot.

The win moves the Toffees to within two points of Burnley in 16th and Leeds in 17th, with a game in hand on both.

And in London Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rediscovered their touch in front of goal as Tottenham beat Leicester to boost their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

Kane, who had not scored in his previous five Spurs games, headed in the opener from Son’s corner.

Son stroked in the second after being picked out by Dejan Kulusevski, then curled in a sensational third.

Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation with a crisp strike.

Spurs moved into fourth place at the expense of Arsenal, who play at West Ham later on Sunday.

RESULTS

Everton 1 – 0 Chelsea

Tottenham 3 – 0 Leicester

 

