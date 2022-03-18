EPL: Everton to appeal against Allan red card against Newcastle

Everton will appeal against the controversial red card Allan received during the 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The Brazilian midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson after bringing down Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, reports the BBC.

But after being told by the video assistant referee to review the foul on a TV, Pawson upgraded the card to red.

Everton will appeal on grounds of wrongful dismissal and have until 17:00 GMT on Friday to lodge a complaint.

If it is unsuccessful, the club may consider a second appeal for excessive punishment.

Everton have already received an apology from referee’s chief Mike Riley this season after they were denied a penalty during a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City last month.

On that occasion the VAR did not tell referee Paul Tierney to reconsider his decision.

After the game, Toffees boss Frank Lampard said he was “frustrated” by the decision to send off Allan in the Premier League game, adding: “It’s not a red card.

“Did Allan seriously injure a player? He kicked him on the foot. This is football. Was it yellow? Yes. Did it warrant being changed? No.

“Let’s hope the referees’ association can say ‘we got that wrong’.

“Now we are losing a pivotal player for three games and we lost against Manchester City.

“How many more things can we lose? With the benefit of VAR, it’s gone wrong for us twice now.”

On Friday, before Everton’s FA Cup quarter-final at Crystal Palace on Sunday, Lampard added: “It’s hard to say how hopeful [we are about the appeal].

“We don’t need an apology but just to look at the decision in hindsight and was it enough to warrant a red card. Absolutely not.

“Sometimes our emotions are wrong, but in the cold light of day that’s not a red card. We don’t want to lose Allan for three games and now we’re in their hands.”

