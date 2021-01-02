EPL: Eze stunner helps Palace beat Blades

…as Kane, Song punish Leeds

Crystal Palace substitute Eberechi Eze punished bottom club Sheffield United with a superb solo goal as the Blades set another unwanted record.

Jeffrey Schlupp had already opened the scoring with a deflected finish before the Ghana winger went off injured.

That paved the way for Eze to come on and the former QPR forward doubled the lead before half-time, starting his run from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges, reports the BBC.

Sheffield United offered little going forward and by failing to beat Palace in their 17th match of the season, Chris Wilder’s team set the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League campaign.

The Blades finished the game with 16-year-old substitute Antwoine Hackford on the pitch, the youngest player to appear for the club in the Premier League.

In the first game of the day, Son Heung-min’s effort was the 13th time this season that he and Harry Kane have combined for a goal

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham as they returned to winning ways in the Premier League against Leeds.

Spurs’ first league victory since 6 December lifts them to third in the table, with Leeds remaining 11th.

While Jose Mourinho’s side merited their win, Leeds played a significant part in their own downfall.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s misplaced pass led to Harry Kane opening the scoring with a penalty after Ezgjan Alioski fouled Steven Bergwijn.

Kane then turned provider, with a curling cross from the right that was swept in by Son at the near post as the hosts doubled their advantage.

While Leeds streamed forward at every opportunity and carved out chances of their own, they often left themselves exposed in defence and were fortunate not to be more severely punished by Mourinho’s side.

As it was, Toby Alderweireld’s near-post header rounded off the scoring at the start of the second half, with Meslier again culpable as he fumbled the ball over the line.

RESULTS

Tottenham 3 – 0 Leeds

Palace 2 – 0 Sheffield Utd

