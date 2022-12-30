Sports

EPL: Faes scores two own goals as Liverpool beat Leicester

Posted on

 

*Brentford send Hammers to fifth straight defeat

 

Wout Faes scored two own goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester in their final Premier League game of 2022.

The Foxes made the ideal start when they took the lead after just four minutes as poor defending by the hosts allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to race through on goal before firing past Alisson, reports the BBC.

Both sides had opportunities to score after that in an open and entertaining first half but Liverpool’s equaliser came in hugely fortuitous circumstances.

With seven minutes to go the break, Faes stuck out a boot to try and divert Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross behind but instead the ball looped over goalkeeper Danny Ward and into the back of the net.

It got worse for Faes and Leicester seconds before the break when the defender again managed to put the ball into the back of his own net, this time firing in after Darwin Nunez’s chipped shot had bounced back off the post.

It was the tonic Liverpool needed and they really should have put the game out of Leicester’s reach in the second half, with Mohamed Salah putting a decent chance wide of the post with only Ward to beat while Nunez also failed to make the most of a couple of decent opportunities.

In the end, Faes’ two own goals were enough to give Liverpool the victory that moves them to within two points of the top four.

Defeat for Leicester, meanwhile, means they remain 13th and four points above the relegation zone.

And West Ham suffered their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat after being well beaten at home by Brentford.

Ivan Toney put the visitors ahead with his 12th league goal of the season, before Josh DaSilva doubled the lead.

The Hammers were booed by a frustrated London Stadium crowd, with this defeat keeping them only one point above the relegation zone.

The game also ended on a sour note for Brentford, as Toney was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury.

Victory sees the Bees rise to ninth in the Premier League.

RESULTS

West Ham 0 – 2 Brentford

Liverpool 2 – 1 Leicester

 

 

Reporter

Sports

Hard work, key to Olympics, Afrobasket success – Diogu

Posted on

Following the conclusion of the Afrobasket qualifiers in Monstir, Tunisia, Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu has admitted that the team has a lot of work to do in their quest to challenge for the Afrobasket and 2020 Olympics titles.   Diogu who was a member of the team to the London 2012 Olympics said despite […]
Sports

Benzema crowned the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner

Posted on

Karim Benzema has been named Ballon d’Or winner for 2022, with the Real Madrid striker enjoying an incredible calendar year. Blancos striker scored 44 goals last season The France international enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, with a stunning 44-goal haul helping Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League titles. The 34-year-old […]
Sports

WNT Summer Series: Falcons coach happy with outing

Posted on

Super Falcons rounded off their participation at the WNT Summer Series with a 2-0 defeat to World and Olympics champions the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, USA in the early hours of Thursday. Goals in added time of each half saw the Americans claim their sixth straight win over nine-time African champions […]

