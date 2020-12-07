EPL: Fans treated to win on return to Anfield as Liverpool thrash Wolves

*Son, Kane score again as Spurs beat Arsenal to go top, Palace hammer Baggies

Defending champions Liverpool welcomed the return of fans to Anfield for the first time since March with an emphatic victory over Wolves.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the first half after Wolves defender Conor Coady misjudged a long ball from Jordan Henderson.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a second after the break, bending a superb shot into the top-right corner from long range, before Joel Matip’s thumping header and Nelson Semedo’s scrambled own goal made it 4-0.

Referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty to Wolves in the first half when he adjudged Sadio Mane to have fouled Liverpool-born Coady but he overturned it after reviewing the incident on the video assistant referee monitor, where it was clear there had been no contact.

The win means Liverpool remain level on points with league leaders Tottenham, who beat Arsenal 2-0 in the north London derby earlier on Sunday.

Wolves are in 10th although only two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Earlier, Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable victory over arch-rivals Arsenal as Harry Kane became the north London derby’s highest goalscorer.

The deadly double act of Kane and Son Heung-min were at the heart of another impressive Spurs win and both were on the scoresheet as Spurs took control of the game by the interval, reports the BBC.

Spurs fans were back inside their vast stadium for the first time in 277 days and were celebrating after only 13 minutes when Son took Kane’s pass, advancing on the retreating Arsenal defence before curling a magnificent right-foot finish beyond diving Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno from 25 yards.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but it was Spurs who had the ruthless, clinical edge as they caught the Gunners on the break in stoppage time, Son repaying the compliment by playing in Kane for an unstoppable finish off the underside of the crossbar for his 11th north London derby goal and the 250th of his career for clubs and country.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who lost Thomas Partey to injury right on half-time, showed a little more threat after the break but Spurs closed out the win with relative ease to return to the Premier League summit.

Tottenham have that title look

In a season which has already had many twists and turns, the consistency, clinical approach and relentless efficiency of Spurs under manager Jose Mourinho means they carry all the hallmarks of a side who will have a big say in the Premier League title race.

It would be hugely premature to suggest this is the Spurs team who will end the wait for a title that will stretch back 60 years by the end of this season, but Mourinho is a manager who knows how it is done, has been successful over the course and distance with Chelsea and is presiding over the development of a seriously impressive squad.

Spurs did a comprehensive job on Arsenal in the same manner as they overcame the likes of Manchester City here recently, showing a brilliance in front of goal backed up by the sort of mean-spirited defensive organisation that is the Mourinho trademark.

They have undoubted world class in attack, as Son and Kane proved once more, combining with each other to lethal effect as both creators and scorers. Once again there was no need for Mourinho to employ the services of Gareth Bale, who contented himself with regular warm-ups to the acclaim of 2,000 Spurs fans who were able to see him in person for the first time since his loan move from Real Madrid.

Spurs are bursting with confidence and that superb attack allied to a concrete-clad defence is a very potent combination, with summer signing Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg absolutely outstanding as the sentry between defence and attack.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blades looked set to secure only their second point of the season when Oli McBurnie scored his first of the campaign after Ayoze Perez had given the visitors the lead, reports the BBC.

However, the Foxes never looked like wanting to settle for a point in their pursuit of a Champions League spot. With moments of the match remaining, James Maddison fed in Vardy, who scampered clear of the home defence and slotted his shot past Aaron Ramsdale.

The 33-year-old boyhood Blades fan celebrated by running to the corner flag and snapping it with his boot.

Earlier, Vardy and Maddison both came close with fierce efforts that struck the Blades’ right-hand upright.

Oliver Burke had United’s only other chance of note when he slipped with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

And Wilfred Zaha again underlined his importance to Crystal Palace as they took advantage of the controversial dismissal of Matheus Pereira to claim their first points in three games with a rout at West Brom.

Forward Zaha had missed Palace’s previous two matches – both of which ended in defeat – after testing positive for Covid-19 but quickly found his feet again at The Hawthorns with a typically lively attacking display that included two goals and an assist.

It was from his low cross that Darnell Furlong diverted the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead and his whipped finish into the far corner that restored the advantage after Conor Gallagher’s low, driven equaliser.

Between these two Zaha contributions, though, came the incident that completely altered the complexion of the game – Pereira’s red card.

It seemed unclear, even after multiple replays, whether the Baggies forward intended his boot to make contact with Patrick van Aanholt’s midriff while on the ground, but referee Paul Tierney had no doubt after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

RESULT

Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

Liverpool 4 – 0 Wolves

West Brom 1 – 5 Crystal Palace

Sheff Utd 1 – 2 Leicester

