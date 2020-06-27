EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era.

It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former rival, reports The Guardian.

“He contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium,” Dalglish said. “You go through the older generation – Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done. That continues through.

“It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren’t they?”

The former Liverpool manager paid tribute to the influence of the captain, Jordan Henderson. Dalglish was manager for the second time when Liverpool signed Henderson from Sunderland in 2011 and said: “I saw somebody who was better than what we had at that time in that position. Then, when you get into discussions, he was very balanced and his dad came with him, which was for me a good sign.

“He was determined to be a success in football. He is the only Liverpool captain who will have lifted this trophy but also the Club World Cup as well. He is up there with the captains who have picked up the Champions League.”

