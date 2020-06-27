Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era.
It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former rival, reports The Guardian.
“He contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium,” Dalglish said. “You go through the older generation – Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done. That continues through.
“It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren’t they?”
The former Liverpool manager paid tribute to the influence of the captain, Jordan Henderson. Dalglish was manager for the second time when Liverpool signed Henderson from Sunderland in 2011 and said: “I saw somebody who was better than what we had at that time in that position. Then, when you get into discussions, he was very balanced and his dad came with him, which was for me a good sign.
“He was determined to be a success in football. He is the only Liverpool captain who will have lifted this trophy but also the Club World Cup as well. He is up there with the captains who have picked up the Champions League.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Cazorla tells Chukwueze to ignore comments from critics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Spanish midfielder Santiago Cazorla has advised Samuel Chukwueze to focus on his game and ignore comments about his lack of goals. Chukwueze has been criticized for not scoring enough goals despite making a high number of appearances for the Yellow Submarine side this season. However, the winger is making up for goal drought with assists, […]
Sports

Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]
Sports

Tearful Klopp cuts short Sky Sports interview after Liverpool title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp walked out of a Sky Sports interview in tears after Liverpool’s title triumph. The Kop chief helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title and paid tribute to his stunning side, reports mirror.co.uk. But it all got too much for an emotional Klopp during a live TV interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: