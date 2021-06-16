Sports

EPL fixtures: Man City face Spurs, Brentford host Arsenal, Liverpool at Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Champions Manchester City face a trip to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
The first fixtures will take place on August 14 and newly promoted Brentford will host Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 season, reports the BBC.
Norwich and Watford, who were also promoted last season, face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.
Manchester United play Leeds at Old Trafford, while Champions League winners Chelsea host Crystal Palace.
Premier League clubs were able to host fans at reduced capacity when Covid-19 restrictions eased late in the 2020-21 campaign.
It is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the new season but the Premier League said it was “committed to the ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters” from the start of the season.
The men’s and women’s Wimbledon finals will become the first UK outdoor sporting events to host capacity crowds in July, while Wembley will also be able to host matches at 50% capacity – about 45,000 – for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Man City and Norwich face tough start

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are favourites to retain their Premier League title but face a testing opening run of games, with Spurs, Norwich, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Liverpool their first seven opponents.
Norwich, who returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation in 2019-20, start with Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal.
The first north London derby between Spurs and Arsenal is due to take place on September 25, while the first Merseyside derby of the season will see Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a midweek fixture on November 30.
The first Manchester derby sees United take on City at Old Trafford on November 11, while eye-catching Boxing Day fixtures include Liverpool v Leeds and Manchester City against Leicester.
The penultimate round of Premier League fixtures will take place on Sunday, May 15 in order to accommodate the FA Cup final a day earlier, with the final day of the season scheduled for May 22.
First round of fixtures in full:
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Omeruo scores as Leganes secure victory over Eibar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kenneth Omeruo was on the score sheet as Leganes secured a 3-1 victory over Eibar in Saturday’s friendly at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The Cucumber Growers continued their build-up to the 2020-21 Segunda Division campaign with a win at Estadio Municipal de Butarque following their relegation from La Liga last season.   The Super Eagles […]
Sports

Two Plateau United players involved in accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the match-day 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, reports coming from the camp of Plateau United is not palatable, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Two of the players of the Jos based team, were involved in a car accident in the early hours of friday. The duo of Muhammad Zulkifilu and Nenrot Silas got involved […]
Sports

Fans at Sports Festival’ll be surprised I’m also good in AT HLETI CS –Mike Edwards

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem gang Runner up, Mike Edward, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said he would be competing in the colour of Rivers State at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, after Delta State, the state he competed for in 2018, failed to register him due to the restrictions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica