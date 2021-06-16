EPL fixtures: Man City face Spurs, Brentford host Arsenal, Liverpool at Norwich

Champions Manchester City face a trip to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The first fixtures will take place on August 14 and newly promoted Brentford will host Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 season, reports the BBC.

Norwich and Watford, who were also promoted last season, face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

Manchester United play Leeds at Old Trafford, while Champions League winners Chelsea host Crystal Palace.

Premier League clubs were able to host fans at reduced capacity when Covid-19 restrictions eased late in the 2020-21 campaign.

It is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the new season but the Premier League said it was “committed to the ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters” from the start of the season.

The men’s and women’s Wimbledon finals will become the first UK outdoor sporting events to host capacity crowds in July, while Wembley will also be able to host matches at 50% capacity – about 45,000 – for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Man City and Norwich face tough start

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are favourites to retain their Premier League title but face a testing opening run of games, with Spurs, Norwich, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Liverpool their first seven opponents.

Norwich, who returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation in 2019-20, start with Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal.

The first north London derby between Spurs and Arsenal is due to take place on September 25, while the first Merseyside derby of the season will see Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a midweek fixture on November 30.

The first Manchester derby sees United take on City at Old Trafford on November 11, while eye-catching Boxing Day fixtures include Liverpool v Leeds and Manchester City against Leicester.

The penultimate round of Premier League fixtures will take place on Sunday, May 15 in order to accommodate the FA Cup final a day earlier, with the final day of the season scheduled for May 22.

First round of fixtures in full:

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Like this: Like Loading...