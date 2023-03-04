Sports

EPL: Foden stars as Man City see off Newcastle

Phil Foden’s superb solo goal helped Manchester City see off Newcastle and ensured the defending champions kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

 

Foden struck after 15 minutes, gliding in from the right and holding off two challenges before seeing his shot deflected home off Sven Botman, reports the BBC.

 

Newcastle responded well and were causing plenty of problems until City substitute Bernardo Silva slotted home to put the game out of their reach midway through the second half.

 

The win means City move to within two points of the Gunners, who play Bournemouth later on Saturday, while Newcastle remain fifth, four points behind Tottenham.

 

This was not the result that Magpies boss Eddie Howe wanted as his side looked to bounce back from last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat, but there were plenty of positives for him in defeat.

 

His side were on top when Haaland set up Silva to make it 2-0 from the edge of the area, with Joelinton going close and substitute Alexander Isak denied by an onrushing Ederson.

 

Isak was particularly impressive whenever he was on the ball and his return to fitness will be a big boost for Newcastle, who have now won only one of their past eight league games, as they look to rescue their stalling season.

 

RESULT

 

Man City 2 – 0 Newcastle

 

 

 

