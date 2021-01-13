Sports

EPL: Foden strikes as Man City beat Brighton to extend unbeaten run

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with a hard-fought win over struggling Brighton.
Phil Foden grabbed the only goal just before half-time when he collected Kevin de Bruyne’s pass, created space and fired into the bottom corner, reports the BBC.
The hosts had chances to extend the lead, Riyad Mahrez shooting just wide, Ilkay Gundogan seeing an effort saved by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Silva hitting the crossbar. Most culpably, Raheem Sterling sent an injury-time penalty over the bar after Sanchez had fouled De Bruyne.
Alexis Mac Allister had perhaps the Seagulls’ best chance to equalise but shot over the top.
City’s fourth straight win in the league moves them up to third, although they will drop back to fourth if Tottenham win at home against Fulham in the late game on Wednesday.
Brighton, meanwhile, have now not won in nine league matches and could find themselves in the bottom three if 18th-placed Fulham come out on top at Spurs.
RESULT
Man City 1 – 0 Brighton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off Nov 21

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

…as FIFA releases fixtures schedule for Mundial The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December, world football governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday. The 2022 edition will be held in November and December, as against the normal June and July, in order to avoid the harsh Qatari summer, […]
Sports

Fernandes: Man Utd have the mentality to be league champions

Posted on Author Reporter

    Manchester United may not have the resources that some of their Premier League rivals do but the fallen giants of English soccer still possess the mentality to end their title drought in the competition, midfielder Bruno Fernandes said. United last claimed the league title in the 2012-13 season under Alex Ferguson and have […]
Sports

Maiden Olona’s Cup receives royal blessing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Adebayo Olagunju Foundations, the sponsors of the maiden edition of Olona’s Cup, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Olona of Ada-land, HRM (Dr) Oyetunde Olumuyiwa Ojo, Ogunbodun 1, as he gave his royal blessing for the Championships. The team was led by the Director of the Foundation, Sola Ajala, accompanied by the Local Organising […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica