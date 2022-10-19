Sports

EPL: Forest off bottom, Zaha tames Wolves

Wilfried Zaha’s well-taken winner capped a classy Crystal Palace comeback as the Eagles recorded back-to-back home victories by beating managerless Wolves.

Adama Traore’s header earned the visitors a deserved half-time lead that was almost doubled when Ruben Neves hit the post right on the stroke of half-time at Selhurst Park, reports the BBC.

But Palace never looked back once Eberechi Eze nodded them level from Michael Olise’s pinpoint cross just 63 seconds into the second half.

Zaha then took Odsonne Edouard’s pass in his stride before drilling past Jose Sa for his fifth goal of the season to lift Palace up to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Wolves, linked with former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as the latest name in their search for a successor to Bruno Lage, remain 17th, just one point above the relegation places.

They came close to rescuing a point in London but Neves’ late strike was superbly beaten away by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

And Brighton’s winless run under new boss Roberto de Zerbi continued with a frustrating Premier League draw against strugglers Nottingham Forest.

The Italian is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games since Barry Lloyd in 1987.

The results sees Brighton stay seventh after stuttering in recent weeks, picking up just two points from four games since the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

However, quite how the hosts did not manage to win will mystify and exasperate the new man at the helm.

De Zerbi’s side were dominant throughout and spurned several gilt-edged chances against a Forest side that appeared happy to try to contain their opponents.

Leandro Trossard saw a powerful effort cannon back off the crossbar and was twice denied by good saves from Dean Henderson.

Both Adam Webster and Joel Veltman missed glaring opportunities from close range and Henderson came to Forest’s rescue again late on, his superb save from Pascal Gross ensuring that Steve Cooper’s men climb off the bottom of the table.

RESULTS

• Brighton 0 – 0 Nottm Forest

• Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Wolves

 

