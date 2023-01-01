Sports

EPL: Forest’s Aurier snatches two points from Chelsea

…as Emry praises Villa for Spurs’ win

Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable point in their relegation fight with a deserved draw against Chelsea, who lost ground on the Premier League top four.

Raheem Sterling volleyed home from five yards for the visitors after Wily Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar.

Forest attacked with vigour in the second half and Morgan Gibbs-White crashed a stunning strike off the bar, reports the BBC.

Serge Aurier showed fine composure when he controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed home the equaliser.

Chelsea, who have now only won successive league games once under Graham Potter since he was appointed on September 8, climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Forest, who claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind, move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference.

And in the first game of the day, manager Unai Emery praised his Aston Villa team after they increased the pressure on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with a “fantastic” 2-0 away win.

An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score, before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Villa have won back-to-back away league games as they improve under Emery.

“We are so happy. We competed very well,” he said.

Lacklustre Spurs, who fell out of the Premier League top four on Saturday, have now won only two of their past seven matches.

France keeper Lloris endured a shocking moment in the 50th minute. He spilled Luiz’s long-range effort and Ollie Watkins squared the rebound for Buendia to slam home.

Luiz started and finished the move to make it 2-0, sliding a pass to John McGinn before racing on to receive the return and chipping cutely past Lloris.

RESULTS

Spurs 0 – 2 Aston Villa

Forest 1 – 1 Chelsea

 

