EPL: Forest’s Johnson scores twice in Everton draw

Brennan Johnson scored twice for Nottingham Forest to salvage a point against Everton, who missed the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The visitors had led twice but the draw leaves them in the bottom three on goal difference behind Leeds United, reports the BBC.

In an electrifying contest, Demarai Gray put Everton ahead from the penalty spot following Jonjo Shelvey’s trip on Dwight McNeil.

But Forest were soon level. Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford parried out Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot and Johnson coolly slotted in at the near post.

Abdoulaye Doucoure restored Everton’s lead by nodding in from close range before half-time, but Johnson’s delightful curler into the top corner with 13 minutes remaining earned a point for the hosts.

RESULT

Forest 2 – 2 Everton

Reporter

