EPL: Foxes boost Champions League hopes with Sheffield win

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points

Ayoze Perez’s smart effort helped fourth-placed Leicester see off Sheffield United to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
Debutant Luke Thomas found Perez just inside the area and he fired past Dean Henderson into the bottom corner to open the scoring, reports the BBC.
Jamie Vardy struck the post soon after the break and Harvey Barnes twice forced Henderson into good saves as the Foxes looked to extend their lead.
But Demarai Gray put the game beyond the Blades late on with a well-taken low finish from Vardy’s assist.
Sheffield United came closest to scoring when John Egan’s header was tipped wide by Kasper Schmeichel in the second half.
Victory moves the Foxes three points above Manchester United, who play later on Thursday, while Sheffield United remain eighth.
And substitute Theo Walcott scored an 87th-minute equaliser for Everton to nudge Aston Villa closer to relegation.
Ezri Konsa’s first Premier League goal looked to have earned struggling Villa a crucial win at Goodison Park, the former Brentford defender pouncing from close range after getting on the end of Conor Hourihane’s free-kick.
But Villa were denied a first away win since January 1 when Walcott headed the home side level despite Konsa’s attempted goal-line clearance.
Villa, who were seven points from safety before Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace, remain 19th in the table, three points from safety with just two games of the league season left.
They face Arsenal at home next Tuesday before finishing the season at fellow strugglers West Ham.
RESULTS
Everton 1 – 1 Aston Villa
Leicester 2 – 0 Sheffield United

