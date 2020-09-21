EPL: Foxes break stubborn Burnley, as Liverpool punish 10-man Chelsea

*Brighton cruise past Magpies, Son sinks Saints with 4 goals

Brendan Rodgers says his Leicester team are “not even thinking about” about a sustained Premier League title challenge despite moving top for the first time since they were champions in 2015-16.

Sunday’s victory over Burnley gave Rodgers his 100th win as a Premier League manager in his 210th game – Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan the only British managers to have reached the landmark in fewer matches.

“It’s only two games. After 10 games you start to get an idea of where the league is at,” Rodgers said.

“We’re not even thinking about that [a sustained challenge]. We’re looking to develop the team and the experiences of last season, both in the league and the cup, will really enrich us.

“Whatever way it finished last season we still had a fantastic season to finish where we did.

“The players have good motivation – they’ve scored seven goals in two games and it shows we’re ready to attack the season again.”

Leicester, who finished fifth last season, came from behind to maintain their 100% start against Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for Sean Dyche’s under-strength side, firing into the bottom left corner after outmuscling home defender James Justin at the far post.

But the Foxes, who enjoyed the majority of possession, immediately responded with Harvey Barnes’ placed effort drawing them level.

Erik Pieters’ own goal put the hosts ahead after the break with Justin doubling their advantage.

Top-flight debutant Jimmy Dunne raised hopes of a Burnley recovery when he headed in Dwight McNeil’s left-wing delivery, but Dennis Praet’s superb 20-yard strike into the top-right corner put the gloss on Leicester’s win.

At Stamford Bridge, Sadio Mane scored two second-half goals as defending champions Liverpool won comfortably against 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League.

Defender Andreas Christensen bundled over Mane – denying a goalscoring opportunity – on the stroke of half-time and was sent off for Chelsea.

Mane opened his account within five minutes of the restart – heading in from Roberto Firmino’s lifted cross.

The forward added a second when he pounced on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s mistake.

Blues’ new signing Timo Werner won a penalty in the second half when he was clipped by Liverpool debutant Thiago Alcantara – signed from Bayern Munich earlier this week – but goalkeeper Alisson made a smart save low to his left to deny Jorginho from the spot.

Chelsea substitute Tammy Abraham forced another strong save from Alisson late on but Liverpool remained in control.

And Neal Maupay scored twice as Brighton cruised to a comfortable Premier League victory over an under par Newcastle at St James’ Park.

It was a superb all-round showing from the Seagulls and the perfect response to losing their opening game to Chelsea.

French forward Maupay was the early beneficiary as Graham Potters’ side took control, scoring twice in the opening seven minutes, with his first goal coming via a penalty after the impressive Tariq Lamptey was tripped by Allan Saint-Maximin.

His second, which was checked by the video assistant referee for offside, was a close-range finish to the bottom left corner at the end of a move down the right involving Lamptey and Leandro Trossard.

Newcastle, who struggled to recover after a sluggish start, did not manage a shot until the 40th minute and failed to register one on target throughout the whole game.

Brighton, who saw Trossard hit the post from long distance, rounded off a fine performance when Aaron Connolly curled in a right-foot effort.

Yves Bissouma was sent off for the visitors but it was too late to effect the outcome of the game.

Earlier, Son Heung-min scored four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secured their first Premier League win of the season by coming from behind to thrash Southampton.

The South Korea international combined with Harry Kane for all four of his goals as Spurs took control after Danny Ings’ fine finish from a tight angle had given Southampton a first-half lead.

Son’s first came on the stroke of half-time when he raced on to Kane’s pass before driving across Alex McCarthy and into the back of the net.

The pair opened up Southampton again as Spurs took the lead soon after the restart, Kane sending Son through one-on-one and the forward making no mistake.

The hosts struggled to deal with Son’s superbly timed runs behind the defence and he duly got his third, racing on to Kane’s clipped pass before slotting in.

Kane then provided his fourth assist of the day with a brilliant cross for Son, who coolly chipped McCarthy, before Kane got in on the scoring himself when he stabbed in from close range after Erik Lamela’s shot had been pushed on to the post.

Ings converted a penalty in stoppage time but it was scant consolation as Southampton slumped to their third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

RESULTS

Leicester 4 – 2 Burnley

Chelsea 0 – 2 Liverpool

Newcastle 0 – 3 Brighton

Southampton 2 – 5 Spurs

Like this: Like Loading...