EPL: Foxes tackle Lions for bragging rights at King Power

It’s a top of the table clash on the second day of the Week 5 weekend of English Premier League fixtures with second placed Aston Villa at Leicester to tackle Brendan Rodgers’ third-placed Foxes.

Although it is still early days in the season the fact that Dean Smith’s side, which barely escaped the drop last season now sits second, only one of two unbeaten teams in the English top flight, is an indication of the intriguing of the league so far.

Just like Everton (the other unbeaten side), the Villans have flourished under the tutelage of the 49-year-old English manager whose side pulled off the ‘mother of all upsets’ before the International break with a stunning 7-2 win over champions, Liverpool – the first time such has happened to the Anfield outfit since 1963.

With Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley, on loan from C h e l – sea, pulling the strings in midfield, the Reds had no solution to the relentless attack of Villa. Rodgers will undoubtedly be wary of the visitors especially in the wake of his own side’s chastising last home match which ended in a 3-0 whitewash by West Ham United. Both managers will, however, be hoping that the international break has not taken too much out of their players as they strive to get the three points.

But before this encounter, three other matches will be taking place with two struggling sides, Sheffield United and Fulham kicking off proceedings at noon. Next up is this afternoon is the Selhurst Park clash between home side, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion and is followed by the North London showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United The curtains fall on the Match Day 5 weekend tomorrow with 17th placed West Bromwich Albion hosting Burnley and ends with Wolves travelling to Leeds to tackle Marcelo Bielsa.

