EPL: Fulham beat Forest in thriller, Villa edge past Saints

Fulham scored three goals in six minutes to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest in an entertaining fixture at the City Ground.

The hosts led early on when Taiwo Awoniyi headed in a corner but were stunned by a remarkable Fulham comeback in the second half, reports the BBC.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed in the equaliser after 54 minutes, before Joao Palhinha’s stunning strike made it 2-1.

Before Forest could catch their breath, Harrison Reed stroked in a third.

Fulham appeared to take control of the match as the second half wore on but a wonderful flick from Forest substitute Jesse Lingard set Brennan Johnson free and he teed up Lewis O’Brien.

Momentum switched back to Steve Cooper’s side but time ran out to score another as Fulham clung on for a third victory of the season.

It is the second Premier League match in a row Forest have thrown away a lead after their 2-0 advantage over Bournemouth ended in a 3-2 victory for the Cherries two weeks ago.

Fulham, who finished 10 points ahead of Forest in the Championship last season, had chances either side of the half but were also heavily tested by the hosts.

Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White both came close for Forest, while goalkeeper Dean Henderson was forced into saves to deny Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kenny Tete and Andreas Pereira.

And Aston Villa secured only their second Premier League win of the season as they beat Southampton in a scrappy encounter at Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made an indifferent start to the campaign but they were able to build on the battling draw against Manchester City with a deserved victory.

Villa made nearly all the running in a game desperately short on quality and Jacob Ramsey broke the deadlock four minutes before the break after Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu turned Ollie Watkins’ header on to the bar.

Southampton were far too timid and barely offered a threat all night, allowing Villa to close out an important triumph, their first since the second league game of the season against Everton, in comfort.

RESULTS

Fulham 1 – 0 Southampton

Forest 2 – 3 Fulham

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...