EPL: Fulham beat winless Baggies to move out of bottom three

Fulham secured their first Premier League win of the season as they beat West Brom to move out of the bottom three.
Bobby Decordova-Reid headed Scott Parker’s side ahead from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s cushioned header had set him up.
The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later and Mitrovic was again involved as he laid the ball off for Ola Aina, who struck spectacularly from 20 yards out, reports the BBC.
The Cottagers came close to scoring a third but both Tom Cairney and Decordova-Reid had efforts cleared off the goal-line within seconds of each other.
West Brom hit the crossbar through Conor Townsend’s misjudged cross when it was goalless, but Slaven Bilic’s side remain without a league win in 2020-21 and replace Fulham in the relegation zone.
Fulham 2 – 0 WBA

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1

