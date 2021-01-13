Sports

EPL: Fulham earn point at Tottenham as late Reguilon goal disallowed

*Foden strikes in Man City’s win over Brighton

Ivan Cavaleiro scored a late header to earn Premier League strugglers Fulham a hard-fought draw against Tottenham in their hastily rearranged London derby.
The Portuguese forward’s finish cancelled out Harry Kane’s first-half diving header and came just minutes after Son Heung-min hit the post in search of Spurs’ second.
Cavaleiro sealed a remarkable turnaround for a side whose manager Scott Parker said it was “scandalous” to be given just two days’ notice to face Jose Mourinho’s men after Spurs’ game at Aston Villa was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa camp.
Tottenham boss Mourinho had little sympathy for the visitors as the derby itself was a rearranged fixture, having been called off three hours before kick-off when originally scheduled on December 30.
For all the complaints and complications surrounding the fixture, the quality and intensity from two sides at opposite ends of the league table was high at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
And Manchester City extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with a hard-fought win over struggling Brighton.
Phil Foden grabbed the only goal just before half-time when he collected Kevin de Bruyne’s pass, created space and fired into the bottom corner, reports the BBC.
The hosts had chances to extend the lead, Riyad Mahrez shooting just wide, Ilkay Gundogan seeing an effort saved by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Silva hitting the crossbar. Most culpably, Raheem Sterling sent an injury-time penalty over the bar after Sanchez had fouled De Bruyne.
Alexis Mac Allister had perhaps the Seagulls’ best chance to equalise but shot over the top.
City’s fourth straight win in the league moves them up to third, although they will drop back to fourth if Tottenham win at home against Fulham in the late game on Wednesday.
City have now not lost since 21 November when they were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham, a result that left Pep Guardiola’s side 11th in the Premier League.
However, their form has been superb since then with 11 wins and three draws in all competitions, and only three goals conceded in that period.
Brighton, without a win in the Premier League since they beat Aston Villa 2-1 on November 21, will be encouraged by their battling performance, but lacked the quality up front to get a point.
Graham Potter’s side had to wait 40 minutes for their first corner, and then the delivery was poor and City quickly broke with De Bruyne forcing a fine save from Sanchez.
RESULTS
Spurs 1 – 1 Fulham
Man City 1 – 0 Brighton

