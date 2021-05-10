Sports

EPL: Fulham relegated after Burnley defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by clinical Burnley at Craven Cottage that secured the Clarets’ survival.
All the relegation spots have now been confirmed, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the three club’s to drop into the Championship, reports the BBC.
The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
First the Clarets hit their hosts on the counter-attack as Matej Vydra showed neat footwork before picking out Ashley Westwood to roll the ball into an empty net.
Chris Wood then lashed in a second from the edge of the area to score his 50th goal for Burnley and consign Fulham to the drop.
It leaves Scott Parker’s side 10 points from safety with three games remaining and heading back to the Championship at the first time of asking.
Burnley, who will play Premier League football for the sixth successive season, climb to 14th in the table.
RESULT
Fulham 0 – 2 Burnley

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

How I convinced Germany’s U-16 captain to join Eagles – Rohr

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Coach Gernot Rohr says it was his vision for Nigeria that persuaded former Germany youth captain Kevin Akpoguma to commit his international future to the Super Eagles.   Akpoguma, 25, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, has a German mother and a Nigerian father – making him eligible to play for the three-time African champions. […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool defeat shocks Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was “in shock” after his side were outclassed in a 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Arteta’s side barely laid a glove on the visitors and were undone by two second-half goals by Diogo Jota and one by Mohamed Salah, although the margin […]
Sports

Messi lends £12m luxury private jet Argentina squad for World Cup qualifying

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has generously offered up the use of his £12million private jet to his Argentina team-mates for this week’s international break. Argentina face Bolivia and Ecuador in their first two 2022 World Cup qualifying matches on October 8 and October 13. And, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Messi has offered up his plane to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica