EPL: Fulham relegated after Burnley defeat

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by clinical Burnley at Craven Cottage that secured the Clarets’ survival.

All the relegation spots have now been confirmed, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the three club’s to drop into the Championship, reports the BBC.

The damage was done before the break as Burnley struck twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

First the Clarets hit their hosts on the counter-attack as Matej Vydra showed neat footwork before picking out Ashley Westwood to roll the ball into an empty net.

Chris Wood then lashed in a second from the edge of the area to score his 50th goal for Burnley and consign Fulham to the drop.

It leaves Scott Parker’s side 10 points from safety with three games remaining and heading back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Burnley, who will play Premier League football for the sixth successive season, climb to 14th in the table.

RESULT

Fulham 0 – 2 Burnley

